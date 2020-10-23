FIFA Best Player Awards Power Rankings: October 2020

While France Football has decided that they will be honouring some of the greatest players in the history of the game by announcing a Ballon d'Or Dream Team instead of awarding the Ballon d'Or to an individual this time in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, we still expect the FIFA Best Player Awards to go ahead.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had earlier told Kicker (via GivemeSport),

"According to a statement by the President of Fifa, this award should take place.

"Gianni Infantino told me that the award should be given to the best player, the best goalkeeper and the best coach. That is very welcome."

It's going to be an interesting showdown as we fully expect the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi duopoly to be broken this time. Without further ado, let's take a look at the FIFA Men's Best Player Award Power Rankings for the month of October.

#10 Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been sniffing around the top 10 for a long time now and it's only fair that he breaks into it this time around. The Portuguese has continued to be sensational for both club and country and was recently given the captain's armband by Solskjaer for Manchester United's game against Paris Saint-Germain.

Bruno repaid the trust placed in him by converting a penalty and by also being the most hardworking player on the pitch. He put in yet another stellar performance against Newcastle United prior to their trip to Paris where he copped a goal and an assist.

Bruno Fernandes was excellent for Portugal in the international break as well. And he had scored a goal in United's embarrassing loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the first week of October.

Only Mohamed Salah and James Rodríguez [15] have created more chances than Bruno Fernandes [14] in the Premier League this season. Fernandes has played one game fewer than both.



— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 18, 2020

#9 Harry Kane

Harry Kane

Harry Kane has been in unreal form this season. He has been so good for Jose Mourinho's side this term and his numbers are so ridiculously good that if he keeps it up, he might even finish on the podium.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have just got used to playing with each other so well that Spurs threaten to score anytime they break on the counter. Harry Kane has a whopping 10 goals and seven assists from 13 appearances so far this season. In the Premier League alone, he has five goals and seven assists from five matches.

On his day, Harry Kane is unstoppable and that's why he has leapt right back into the top 10.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have now combined for 28 Premier League goals - the fourth-best duo in history! 😲



3️⃣6️⃣ Lampard & Drogba

2️⃣9️⃣ Henry & Pires

2️⃣9️⃣ Silva & Aguero

— Goal (@goal) October 18, 2020

#8 Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne has not got off to a good start in the new season and also missed out on Manchester City's matches against Arsenal and Porto through injury. He has been pretty off colour since the beginning of the season and his returns have been nowhere close to what's expected of him these days.

The Belgian continues to be all about that industry but his final product has been severely lacking. In five appearances for Manchester City this season, KDB just has a singular goal and an assist.

That's the reason why he has slipped several places and landed on seventh in this month's iteration of the FIFA Best Player Award Power Rankings.