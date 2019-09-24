FIFA Best Women’s Player of the Year 2019: Here's how Twitter reacted to Megan Rapinoe winning the award

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 77 // 24 Sep 2019, 12:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 - Show

Megan Rapinoe won the FIFA Best Women’s Player of the Year award for the first time in her career, beating fellow nominees Lucy Bronze and Alex Morgan to the individual honour on Monday night.

The 34-year-old lifted the award in recognition of her contribution to the United States' journey to the 2019 Women's World Cup title over the summer. She won the Golden Boot after netting six goals in the competition, which included the opener in the final.

The US co-captain is also a passionate activist for equality in the sport and has called for the United States women's team to be paid the same as the men's team.

Together with other members of the US women's football team, Rapinoe filed a lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation back in March, accusing the organisation of paying the women's team less than the men's team despite the former being the more successful group of the two, having won four World Cups and four Olympic gold medals.

During her award speech, Rapinoe called out racism in football and urged the famed personalities in attendance to use their platform to make a difference.

She said,

"Some of the stories that have inspired me the most this year: Raheem Sterling and Koulibaly, their incredible performances on the field but the way that they have taken on the disgusting racism that they have had to face this year, but probably throughout their whole lives.

"The young Iranian woman who eventually set herself on fire because she was not able to go to the game, the one 'out' MLS player and the countless other 'out' LGBTQ female players who fight so hard not just to play the sport that they love but also to fight the rampant homophobia that we have.

"Those were all the stories that inspired me so much, but they also made me a little bit sad and a bit disappointed.

Advertisement

"I feel like that if we really want to have meaningful change, what I think is most inspiring is if everyone other than Raheem Sterling and Koulibaly if they were so outraged about racism as they were.

"If everybody else was that outraged as the LGBTQ players, if everybody was outraged by the equal pay, or lack thereof, or the lack of investment in the women's game, that would be the most inspiring thing to me."

She went on to add,

"We have such an incredible opportunity being professional football players, so much success – financial and otherwise – we have incredible platforms. I ask everyone here to lend your platform to other people, lift them up and share your success."

Here's how Twitter reacted to her winning the award:

US’s Megan Rapinoe wins FIFA women’s world player of the year award. Pretty remarkable at age 34. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) September 23, 2019

Just watched @mPinoe acceptance speech for FIFA women’s world played of the year. Your selflessness and willingness to uplift others while being at the top of your game is so inspiring. Thanks for the shout-out and your continued activism for so many in our beloved sport — Collin Martin (@martcw12) September 23, 2019

What a player. What a speech.

Congrats @mPinoe, for #TheBest award and for fighting for what matters. 👏🙌 https://t.co/yVnIIH31tq — Verónica Boquete (@VeroBoquete) September 23, 2019

Megan Rapinoe words when announced as Best Women's Player in World "I ask everyone lend your platform to other people, lift other people, share your success. We have a unique opportunity to use this beautiful game to change the world for the better. Do something. Do anything"🇺🇸🙌 pic.twitter.com/BBTMjFZh2H — roger bennett (@rogbennett) September 23, 2019

That said, in our opinion Rapinoe was the profile at the World Cup but she was not the best performer. Of that top 3, Lucy Bronze was the top performer both in that competition & domestically over the last 12 months. #TheBest — Girls on the Ball (@GirlsontheBall) September 23, 2019

Thank you @mPinoe for mentioning Iranian women trying to open stadiums in your #FIFABestAwards speech.

Wish Sahar was alive to hear it.#rapinoe — OpenStadiums (@openStadiums) September 23, 2019

Trump : “Megan should win first before she talks”



Since then Megan Rapinoe :#FIFABestAwards pic.twitter.com/MaivGWcvn9 — The Flash (@Odriozolite) September 23, 2019

When an openly gay male football player makes a speech similar to what Megan Rapinoe did. Please let me know, what’s the point of the these males winning awards when they’re not using their platforms to enlighten the public or inform them about real issues? — . 🏳️‍🌈 (@pressheathswnt) September 23, 2019

World Cup Golden boot ✅

World Cup Golden ball ✅

FIFPRO Women’s World 11 ✅

FIFA #TheBest Women’s Player 2019 ✅

Lending her platform to others and calling for us all to do the same ✅



Congratulations @mPinoe! What a year it’s been!🏆 pic.twitter.com/7oHdbdbIQN — USWNT Players (@USWNTPlayers) September 23, 2019