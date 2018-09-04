FIFA reveals Club World Cup 2018 schedule

The draw for the Fifa Club World Cup UAE 2018 was revealed on 4 September, as the seven teams, three of which are still to be determined, discover their route to the final. The tournament is scheduled between 12 to 22 December later this year.

All matches to be played on two stadiums; Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. As per FIFA Schedule, Real Madrid, who've qualified directly for the semi-final, will seek success for third year in a row.

The Champions League winners will face either Mexican side Guadalajara or the eventual Asian champions in the last four. While Oceania champions Team Wellington will meet Al Ain, champions of the host nation, in a preliminary match for the right to play eventual African champions in the second round.

Playing conditions were also revealed for tie breakers. As per the guidelines, if a match is tied after normal playing time extra time will be given. If it's still tied after the extra time, a penalty shoot-out will held to determine the winner.

While no extra time will be considered in third or fifth place playoff games and teams will directly go for penalty shootout, if there is no outcome within 90 minutes.

Seven Participating Teams : FIFA Club World Cup 2018

As per reports, Fifa’s Head of Tournaments Jaime Yarza directed the draw with the assistance of Fifa legend Esteban Cambiasso, who won this tournament with Inter Milan in 2010.

After revealing the draw, Cambiasso expressed his joy for the tournament and recalled his time. In an exclusive interview to Fifa.com he said, "It was an unbelievable feeling, It's when you realise that you are the best team in the world, and think about all you've done to get to arrive at that moment. I was very, very lucky to have that trophy in my hands.

Now we'll take a look on schedule for Fifa Club World Cup 2018.

First Round

12 December 2018 : Al Ain vs Team Wellington.

Second Round

15 December 2018 (M1) : CAF Champions vs Winner First Round.

15 December 2018 (M2) : AFC Champions vs Guadalajara

Playoffs

18 December 2018 (5th Place) : Loser M1 vs Loser M2.

18 December 2018 (SF1) : Winner M1 vs CONMEBOL

19 December 2018 (SF2) : Winner M2 vs Real Madrid

22 December 2018 (3rd Place) : Losing team SF1 vs Losing team SF2

Final

22 December 2018 : Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2