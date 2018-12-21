×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

FIFA Club World Cup: 4 records that await Real Madrid

Lash Sarkar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
188   //    21 Dec 2018, 04:33 IST

Real Madrid did not have the ideal start in their new season, but they are just one game away from being crowned champions of the world once again as Los Blancos face Al Ain in the 2018 Fifa Club World Cup Final.

Real's third Champions League triumph in a row sealed them a spot in Fifa's prestigious club competition, and Santiago Solari's side will take on Al Ain after the UAE champions shocked River Plate in the semi-finals.

Real Madrid could not have asked for a better opponent than Al Ain, the champions of UAE, with the form they have found themselves in. Many thought that River Plate could pose a serious threat to Real Madrid, considering how they have fared against even lower profile teams in the season. With River Plate eliminated, Real Madrid will be confident of lifting the record fourth title on Saturday.

There are more things on the card for Real Madrid than just another trophy to their already fabulous collection. Let us check out the four records that Real Madrid can achieve with their fourth Club World Cup title, which will surely mark them as one of the best football teams in the history of the sport.


Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

4. Most titles for player

Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos hold the record for most Club World Cup titles with four medals. Ronaldo won the 2008 title with Manchester United, whereas Kroos did the same with Bayern Munich in 2013 and the other three triumphs achieved with Real Madrid.

Another title will see Kroos topping the list on his own with five titles, which will make Real Madrid proud. Most other Real Madrid players will also be winning their fourth Club World Cup title, which is also a record for most titles with a single club.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
FIFA Club World Cup Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo Football Top 5/Top 10
Lash Sarkar
CONTRIBUTOR
FIFA Club World Cup finals: 5 memorable moments
RELATED STORY
Kashima Antlers 1-3 Real Madrid: Real Madrid player...
RELATED STORY
Fans react as Real Madrid qualify for FIFA Club World Cup...
RELATED STORY
Kashima Antlers 1-3 Real Madrid: Talking Points and...
RELATED STORY
FIFA reveals Club World Cup 2018 schedule
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Gareth Bale joins Messi, Ronaldo in elite record-holding...
RELATED STORY
Top 4 highest paid Real Madrid players right now
RELATED STORY
4 world class players who played with both Lionel Messi...
RELATED STORY
The Best Players in FIFA 19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us