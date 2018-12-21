FIFA Club World Cup: 4 records that await Real Madrid

Lash Sarkar

Real Madrid did not have the ideal start in their new season, but they are just one game away from being crowned champions of the world once again as Los Blancos face Al Ain in the 2018 Fifa Club World Cup Final.

Real's third Champions League triumph in a row sealed them a spot in Fifa's prestigious club competition, and Santiago Solari's side will take on Al Ain after the UAE champions shocked River Plate in the semi-finals.

Real Madrid could not have asked for a better opponent than Al Ain, the champions of UAE, with the form they have found themselves in. Many thought that River Plate could pose a serious threat to Real Madrid, considering how they have fared against even lower profile teams in the season. With River Plate eliminated, Real Madrid will be confident of lifting the record fourth title on Saturday.

There are more things on the card for Real Madrid than just another trophy to their already fabulous collection. Let us check out the four records that Real Madrid can achieve with their fourth Club World Cup title, which will surely mark them as one of the best football teams in the history of the sport.

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

4. Most titles for player

Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos hold the record for most Club World Cup titles with four medals. Ronaldo won the 2008 title with Manchester United, whereas Kroos did the same with Bayern Munich in 2013 and the other three triumphs achieved with Real Madrid.

Another title will see Kroos topping the list on his own with five titles, which will make Real Madrid proud. Most other Real Madrid players will also be winning their fourth Club World Cup title, which is also a record for most titles with a single club.

