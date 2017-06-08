FIFA Confederations Cup 2017: 5 most exciting midfielders to watch out for

Who are the top midfielders to look out for at this year's Confederations Cup?

@TrevorM90 by Trevor Murray Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2017, 10:37 IST

The FIFA Confederations Cup is up for grabs again

The 2017 Confederations Cup is just around the corner, and the eight participating nations are gearing up for their shot at glory.

With less than 12 months until the World Cup kicks off in Russia, excitement is reaching a crescendo and we are in for a treat of football brilliance as the dress rehearsal gets underway in a few short days’ time.

It’s not always the best barometer to predict how things might shape up next year, as it happens so far in advance of the main competition, but it is always an entertaining tournament full of goals, drama and pulsating football.

So, let’s take a look at five exciting midfielders to watch as it all unfolds.

#5 Tom Rogic (Australia)

Currently plying his trade with Celtic in the Scottish Premier League, Tom Rogic recently played an instrumental role in guiding them to a league triumph in which they remained unbeaten throughout. The star from Scotland is now well placed to become a real legend for the Bhoys.

For a number of years, Rogic has been tipped to do marvellous things for the Australian national team and now he has the chance to power them to a respectable showing at the Confederations Cup with the whole world watching.

With more experience, greater skills and the confidence of having enjoyed such a remarkable season with the SPL champions, a mature Rogic will be eager to make his mark against some of the big guns and the Socceroos will be heavily reliant on his dynamic displays from midfield.

Australia see themselves pitted in Group B alongside Cameroon, Chile and Germany. While they are most definitely the underdogs, a bit of Rogic magic could be enough to steer them to the second spot in that group.

The 24-year-old scored the winning goal in the Scottish Cup final so he knows how to handle the big occasions. He’ll definitely be one to watch considering the form he’s in.