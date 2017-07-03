FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 Final, Germany 1-0 Chile: 5 Talking points

Germany scripted a fine win over Chile in the FIFA Confederations Cup final thanks to a Lars Stindl goal.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jul 2017, 11:51 IST

Germany are the champions of the FIFA Confederations Cup

The summer of 2017 is proving to be a memorable one for the Germans with the national team beating Chile 1-0 in the final of the FIFA Confederations Cup. Germany have successfully added another jewel to their cabinet after a hard fought final against the Copa America champions in St. Petersburg. Winning the U-21 Euros and now the Confederations Cup can be said as a brilliant success story for the Germans who believed solely on their young, raw talent.

Taking a relatively inexperienced side to Russia was considered to be surprising for many when Joachim Low had announced his squad last month. But it all turned out to be a grand success for Low and the DFB board as Lars Stindl's 20th-minute goal was enough to hand them the trophy.

The South Americans fought hard till the last minute and if it were not for their wastefulness, Claudio Bravo would have lifted the trophy instead of Julian Draxler. On that note, here are the five talking points from the final of the Confederations Cup between Germany and Chile:

#1 A sweet and deserving triumph

Chile started pressing from the word go and when Germany followed suit, the Chileans crumbled on crucial occasions which led to their downfall. Timo Werner and Lars Stindl put pressure on Marcelo Diaz which led the experienced midfielder to commit a crucial error that proved to the deciding moment of the game. This goal that came from that induced error helped the Germans settle and caused alarm bells to ring in the Chile team.

Chile had the majority of the possession but Germany countered with intent as their attackers along with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka switched lines well in between. They also defended with numbers at the back and when Chile gave it their all in the last 20 minutes, the men in White played with their patience which caused their opponents to lose their heads. That in turn, secured a famous and a deserving win for Germany.