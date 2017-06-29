FIFA Confederations Cup 2017: Portugal 0-0 Chile (0-3 penalties), 5 Talking Points

Chile knocked out Portugal from the FIFA Confederations Cup and here are the biggest talking points from the game.

by Shaurya Vineet 29 Jun 2017

Chile continued their giant-killing run by knocking out Portugal

Chile advanced to the final of the FIFA Confederations Cup courtesy of a 3-0 penalty shootout win over Portugal in the semi-final of the tournament. In a drab encounter where chances were few and far between, it was the South American nation that prevailed courtesy of their goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who saved all of the 3 spot-kicks he faced, while La Roja converted each of their first 3.

Juan Antonio Pizzi’s side had a legitimate penalty call denied in the extra-time, while Chile also hit the woodwork twice in succession in the dying stages of the game. Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz and Alexis Sanchez successfully converted their kicks, while Bravo saved from Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho and Nani.

Chile will face the winner of tonight’s second semi-final between Germany and Mexico. Here are the 5 talking points from the game:

#1 Redemption for Claudio Bravo

Claudio Bravo has received a lot of flak ever since his move to Manchester City last summer. The former Barcelona shot-stopper had a nightmarish start to life in the Premier League as he was guilty of conceding one too many goals, which should have been saved easily.

Pep Guardiola even loaned Joe Hart to Torino to show his faith in the Chilean shot-stopper but it was not to be as the 34-year-old struggled with the pace of the English league. However, last night he was imperious, at least in the penalty shootout, as he stopped all three of the penalties by the Portuguese. He guessed all of them right and was able to successfully distract Nani for the critical final penalty.

If yesterday was anything, it was redemption for Bravo, who made as many saves in the shootout as he did in the whole of last season for Manchester City in the league. His focus now will be to help his team win their 3rd consecutive international trophy on the bounce before he goes back to England and battles with Ederson for the first-choice spot under Guardiola.