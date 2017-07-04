FIFA Confederations Cup 2017: Top 5 goals of the tournament

There were some fabulous goals scored during the two weeks in Russia. Here are the five best among them.

@sameer98dtu by Sameer Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jul 2017, 16:15 IST

Silva getting past two defenders en route to his wonder goal

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup came to an exhilarating end as an inexperienced but enthusiastic German side came out on top. The valiant Chileans gave the World Champions a run for their money, but a blunder in the first half was enough for the Germans to take the game as well as the trophy away from them.

Fans were somewhat let down by the total number of goals scored in the tournament (43), which is far less than the one in 2013 (68). However, this also indicates the level of competitiveness involved in the tournament.

With goals being scored in all possible ways, there were some delightful ones which caught everyone’s eye. Here is a lowdown of five of the most impressive goals scored in the Confed Cup 2017.

#5 Raul Jimenez (Mexico vs New Zealand)

Jimenez after scoring against New Zealand

Most people, prior to the tournament, expected New Zealand to end up as the whipping boys of their group. And though the Kiwis lost all their matches, their dedication and fighting spirit were commendable, with a goal against Mexico being their high-point. Never in their wildest dreams had the Central Americans imagined that they would go down 1-0 before half time to a much lower ranked side.

But as it turned out, the day belonged to winger Javier Aquino, who kept on making terrorising runs down the left flank. Quite inevitably, scores got levelled in the 54th minute when Aquino got past his marker and ran about 40 yards before passing the ball to Marco Fabian. Fabian touched it to Benfica striker Jimenez. Jimenez, who sensed the gap in Kiwi defence, took a quick turn and sent the ball rifling into the top-left corner.

While Aquino got the ‘Man of the Match’ award, had it not been for Jimenez’s brilliant finish, things could have been different for El Tri.