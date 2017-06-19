FIFA Confederations Cup 2017: Chile 2-0 Cameroon, 5 Talking Points

After a brilliantly entertaining FIFA Confederations Cup game that ended with Cameroon losing to Chile, they were plenty of talking points

After a thrilling 90 minutes that was the best advertisement of the FIFA Confederations Cup till date, Chile emerged victorious over Cameroon by a scoreline of 2-0, Arturo Vidal and Eduardo Vargas scoring the only goals of the match in the 81st and 91st minute respectively.

In a truly end-to-end match that could realistically have ended in either team’s favour, there was a little bit of everything: wrongly disallowed goals, correctly disallowed ones (for Cameroon and Chile), superb attacking play from both sides, smart defending, excellent goalkeeping and some A-grade forward play.

Here are the main talking points from what was a solidly fun, entertaining, match for the neutral:

1. Eduardo Vargas is something else when he dons the Chile Jersey

Here’s what Eduardo Vargas’ club record says – 270 appearances across all competitions for Cobreloa, Universidad de Chile, Napoli, Gremio, Valencia, QPR, 1899 Hoffenheim and Tigres... 65 goals. Look at that record (0.24 goals a game or a goal every four matches) and you’d nod your head wisely and say... ah! typical journeyman striker, decent but nothing special. If you’d ever seen him in action playing for any of those myriad clubs, you’d still have the same opinion.. “meh! typical journeyman striker” and you’d be right for playing at club level that’s all he is.

And then he puts on the Chile Jersey. When playing for his nation, the striker has a quite incredible record of 35 goals in 73 games (0.48 goals a game, or a goal every two matches): that’s just two behind the nation’s HIGHEST ever goalscorers Alexis Sanchez and the great Marcelo Salas.

At the highest level, against the toughest defenders in the world, Eduardo Vargas suddenly transforms when he dons the Chilean jersey... now if that wasn’t something special, I don’t know what is.