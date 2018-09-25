4 players who deserved a place in the FIFA FIFPro World XI

Best XI?

The much-awaited FIFA awards were presented in grand fashion in London on 24 September 2018. The FIFA awards are presented to the top performing players from the previous season, recognizing their performances for club and country.

Each year the FIFA awards tend to spark huge debate as various controversial selections are made while presenting the awards and also while naming the 'FIFA FIFPro World XI'. People always tend to have their opinions over who should be included in the eleven, making it impossible to satisfy everyone's desires. Yet, some deserving names are unfortunately left out while some players are included in the eleven purely based on the player's pedigree and past achievements.

FIFA FIFPro XI 2018: David de Gea, Dani Alves, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Eden Hazard, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo

This year's FIFPro XI had numerous dubious selections with few players who had come up with spectacular performances not getting the recognition they deserved. The likes of Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe and Dani Alves had not done enough to merit a place in this prestigious team. Dani Alves was selected purely based on reputation and the likes of Hazard and Mbappe were selected purely based on their showing over the past few months while ignoring the players who were consistent throughout the season.

In this article, we take a look at the top 4 players who deserved a place in the FIFPro XI:

#4 Thibaut Courtois

It would have been an extremely tough call to select the best goalkeeper of the season. David de Gea had a spectacular season once again as he was the most decisive player for Manchester United. Keylor Navas played a crucial role towards Real Madrid securing a third successive Champions League title.

Alisson had a breakthrough campaign for Roma and ultimately secured a big-money move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window. Marc Andre ter Stegen was spectacular throughout the season for Barcelona.

Yet, none of these above-mentioned names found a place among the shortlisted three candidates for the 'Best Goalkeeper' award as three Premier League goalkeepers were the ones nominated. French World Cup winning captain Hugo Lloris, Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel and Belgian Thibaut Courtois made the final shortlist.

Though all three Premier League keepers had respectable club seasons, it was their World Cup showings that fetched them a spot in the shortlist. That is being unfair to the likes of Navas, Alisson and de Gea who were consistent throughout the club season but didn't have the best of times in Russia.

Courtois was ultimately declared as the 'Best Goalkeeper', probably for his World Cup displays. Though not the most desirable candidate, a case could be made for his selection. Once chosen as the best goalkeeper, it is quite obvious that he would be named in the FIFPro XI.

However, FIFA shocked the world by selecting David de Gea in the eleven despite deeming unworthy to be selected amongst the three nominations.

An extremely puzzling decision by FIFA.

