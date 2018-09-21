Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA's 'The Best': Nominee Overview

Ethan Dias
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
504   //    21 Sep 2018, 23:41 IST

FIFA's 'The Best' is all set to take place on Monday, the 24th of September at London's Royal festival hall, hosting a stellar audience as it always has.

Fans, journalists, national team coaches, captains, as well as FIFA legends are the group of voters for the award.

Cristiano Ronaldo stands as the only player to have won the award so far, having won it twice. This year, however, the contest seems a bit more interesting.


FIFA 'The Best' 2017
FIFA 'The Best' 2017

After featuring a 10 man shortlist with the likes of the most enthralling players in Europe, the final 3 nominees were cut down to Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Luka Modric.

With no doubt regarding all of the previous 10 nominees finishing with spectacular seasons, how deserving were the final 3 to get nominated above the rest?

Let's walk through the case of each of the 3 nominees individually:

1. Mohamed Salah 

Salah after finding the net against Man City in the UCL Quarters
Salah after finding the net against Man City in the UCL Quarters

Mohamed Salah set the bar higher last season as he broke the Premier League record for most goals scored in a single 38 game season, scoring 32, over the previous 31 set by Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luis Suárez. Furthermore, his dominance in the Premier League coupled with the UEFA Champions League last season, being decisive against Manchester City and Roma played the major factor in his nomination.

Arguably the best player in the Premier League last season, many question the consistency that Salah would carry with him this season. Many consider him to turn out to be a 'one season wonder'. Having said that, his World Cup was short-lived as well. Nonetheless, it wouldn't be considered logical to blame him for the exit of Egypt who by far wasn't a major contender, and he only played two games due to his shoulder injury sustained in the UCL final and added two goals.

Another key point to remember is that trophies play a huge part in the nomination of players for individual awards and although Salah couldn't manage to get his hand on any silverware, his nomination is understandable considering the way he blinded us in awe throughout his 17/18 spell.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
FIFA Best Awards Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Mohamed Salah
Ethan Dias
CONTRIBUTOR
FIFPro Team of the Year: Shocking inclusions and exclusions
RELATED STORY
FIFA Best Player 2018: Ranking the 10 Nominees
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo might not win the FIFA...
RELATED STORY
4 players who missed out on 2018 FIFA Best Men’s Player...
RELATED STORY
Why Neymar should have been nominated for the FIFA Best...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool duo only African players to make it to nominee...
RELATED STORY
Nominees for Best Goal of 2018: The Puskas Award
RELATED STORY
4 things we learned from Lionel Messi's FIFA Player Of...
RELATED STORY
Twitter Reacts To FIFA The Best Finalists
RELATED STORY
5 players who deserved to be on the FIFA Men's Player Of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us