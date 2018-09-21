FIFA's 'The Best': Nominee Overview

FIFA's 'The Best' is all set to take place on Monday, the 24th of September at London's Royal festival hall, hosting a stellar audience as it always has.

Fans, journalists, national team coaches, captains, as well as FIFA legends are the group of voters for the award.

Cristiano Ronaldo stands as the only player to have won the award so far, having won it twice. This year, however, the contest seems a bit more interesting.

FIFA 'The Best' 2017

After featuring a 10 man shortlist with the likes of the most enthralling players in Europe, the final 3 nominees were cut down to Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Luka Modric.

With no doubt regarding all of the previous 10 nominees finishing with spectacular seasons, how deserving were the final 3 to get nominated above the rest?

Let's walk through the case of each of the 3 nominees individually:

1. Mohamed Salah

Salah after finding the net against Man City in the UCL Quarters

Mohamed Salah set the bar higher last season as he broke the Premier League record for most goals scored in a single 38 game season, scoring 32, over the previous 31 set by Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luis Suárez. Furthermore, his dominance in the Premier League coupled with the UEFA Champions League last season, being decisive against Manchester City and Roma played the major factor in his nomination.

Arguably the best player in the Premier League last season, many question the consistency that Salah would carry with him this season. Many consider him to turn out to be a 'one season wonder'. Having said that, his World Cup was short-lived as well. Nonetheless, it wouldn't be considered logical to blame him for the exit of Egypt who by far wasn't a major contender, and he only played two games due to his shoulder injury sustained in the UCL final and added two goals.

Another key point to remember is that trophies play a huge part in the nomination of players for individual awards and although Salah couldn't manage to get his hand on any silverware, his nomination is understandable considering the way he blinded us in awe throughout his 17/18 spell.

