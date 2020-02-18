FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020 schedule revealed - Navi Mumbai to host the final

India are set to contest in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup for the first time in their history

The 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be held in India, as the hosts secured qualification to the tournament for the first time in their history. 16 teams are set to take part in the international youth women's football tournament, and participating nations from six separate continental competitions are set to contest to win the prestigious event.

Spain are the defending champions, having won the biennial tournament in 2018 and 14 sides are yet to secure qualification for the group stages, as sides from the AFC, CAF, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA look to seal qualification to the major tournament in India later this year.

It's time for the girls! The match schedule for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 is out. Guwahati to kick off the tournament on the 2nd November and Navi Mumbai will host the finals for this year's edition.

The 2020 edition of the tournament is set to take place between the 2nd and 21st of November across five venues in India, with the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati and EKA Arena in Ahmedabad earmarked as the five stadiums to host games in November.

Most of India's games are expected to be contested in Guwahati, with the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai is said to play host to the final.

2020 FIFA U-17 World Cup important dates

Opening match: 2nd November

Quarter-finals: 12th and 13th November

Semi-finals: 17th November

3rd/4th-place playoff & final: 21st November