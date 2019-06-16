×
FIFA U-20 World Cup Final: 5 Talking Points as Ukraine defeat South Korea 3-1 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
88   //    16 Jun 2019, 09:45 IST

Ukraine with the U-20 World Cup
Ukraine with the U-20 World Cup

In an eventful final, Ukraine defeated South Korea 3-1 to lift their first ever U-20 World Cup.

The match started poorly for the Europeans after the South Koreans were awarded a VAR assisted penalty in the opening minutes of the match.

Golden Ball winner Lee Kang-In stepped up to the plate, and as cool as a cucumber, slotted in as South Korea took the lead in the 5th minute.

The Ukrainians though equalised in the 34th minute through Vladyshav Supriaha. The 19-year old from Dynamo Kyiv once again was on target as the European increased their lead to two.

South Korea though did not give up as they mounted attack after attack only to see them fizzle out in the final third.

A moment of brilliance from Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin proved to be the big factor as Ukraine held on to their lead.

Ukraine though had to wait till the 89th minute to confirm their victory. In the 88th minute, Heorhiy Tsitaishvili intercepted a loose ball from his side and ran the length of the pitch as he scored a goal befitting of a final to give Ukraine their third and title-clinching goal of the match.

Here are 5 talking points from this encounter.

#5 South Korea fails to break the European deadlock

Three of the last U-20 World Cup had European winners with England, Serbia and France winning the honours in 2017,2015 and 2013 respectively.

The South Koreans started the match with the odds against them as looked to become the first Asian team to win the U-20 World Cup.

The Asian teams, till this World Cup, had never reached the finals of the competition since the inception of the U-20 World Cup.

After a bright start by South Korea, Ukraine wrested control from the Asians to win their first ever U-20 World Cup and continue the European winning streak to four with Brazil being the last team non-European team to win the U-20 World Cup in 2011.

South Korea started the match with hopes of becoming the first Asian team to win the U-20 World Cup, after becoming the first Asian to reach the finals of the U-20 since making the tournament in 2007.

South Korea Football Ukraine Football Kang-In Lee FIFA World Cup Squads
Documenting the performance of Asian countries at the FIFA World Cup in 20th Century.
