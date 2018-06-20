Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Colombia vs Japan; Best & Worst Players from the game

Who were the best and the worst players on the pitch in the game between Japan and Colombia? Here's my take on it.

Tarkesh Jha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 03:03 IST
163

A
A historic moment for Japan

Japan scripted history today by becoming the first Asian team to have defeated a South American nation in the FIFA World Cup. Akira Nishino’s team managed to sneak a minor opening from a majorly resilient Colombian defence as Yuya Osako headed in the winning goal in the 73rd minute through a corner from Keisuke Honda.

Colombia disappointed collectively, as Radamel Falcao was deprived of quality service for the majority of the game. Jose Pekerman’s men suffered a numerical disadvantage on the field as Carlos Sanchez’s early sending off meant that the team had to play for almost ninety minutes with just 10 players on the field.

This certainly had a huge negative impact on them, considering the fact that the team was forced to undertake a pragmatic approach afterward. This was an interesting game from another perspective too, that is, the fact that none of the three goals came from open play.

One penalty, a free-kick, and then a corner-kick is what decided the fortunes of this game, with both the teams putting in incredible work-rate and commitment, which was quite visible through the speed of the build-up play and some slick counter-attacks that Japan initiated. Here, we look at five players who underwent contrasting experiences in the game.

 To put it in a more understandable way, here, in the next five slides, I state my opinions on the best and the worst players from the 28 players who stepped on the field during this contest.

#1 Worst: Carlos Sanchez


Carlos was
Carlos embarrassed the whole team by handling the ball inside the box

It would be a tad bit weird to term a player negatively who barely spent five minutes on the field. However, it was Carlos’ lack of match-awareness and a comical moment of madness that resulted in Colombia playing the catch-up game for the entirety of the match.

Sanchez deliberately blocked a long-range effort, directed straight at the goal with his hands and subsequently gave away a spot-kick to Japan.

His handling of the ball also meant that he was sent off in the second minute itself. It is actually the second fastest red card issued in the World Cup history. Moreover, Colombia were mentally and psychologically hurt by this and were forced to change their overall playing style too.

Carlos was expected to anchor the midfield, feed through-balls to Falcao and to induce some creativity coupled with energy and drive at the centre of the park.

In his absence, Colombia were forced to play long balls from wide areas to Falcao, whose overall influence in the game degraded to a huge extent too.

 Without James and Carlos, Colombia looked bleak and were overrun in the midfield; and, Sanchez should take up a whole lot of responsibility for his stupid error which led to all of this. 

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Colombia Football Japan Football Shinji Kagawa James Rodriguez
World Cup 2018, Columbia vs Japan: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for Japan...
RELATED STORY
Twitter Reacts as Japan Beat Colombia to Create World Cup...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 3 things Colombia did wrong in 2-1 loss...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 key players for Colombia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 Matchday 6 Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Asia's best combined starting-XI
RELATED STORY
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #33 James...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Most important players in Group H
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: 4 Colombian players to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT RUS EGY
3 - 1
 Russia vs Egypt
Today POR MOR 05:30 PM Portugal vs Morocco
Today URU SAU 08:30 PM Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
Today IRA SPA 11:30 PM Iran vs Spain
Tomorrow DEN AUS 05:30 PM Denmark vs Australia
Tomorrow FRA PER 08:30 PM France vs Peru
Tomorrow ARG CRO 11:30 PM Argentina vs Croatia
22 Jun BRA COS 05:30 PM Brazil vs Costa Rica
22 Jun NIG ICE 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Iceland
22 Jun SER SWI 11:30 PM Serbia vs Switzerland
23 Jun BEL TUN 05:30 PM Belgium vs Tunisia
23 Jun KOR MEX 08:30 PM Korea Republic vs Mexico
23 Jun GER SWE 11:30 PM Germany vs Sweden
24 Jun ENG PAN 05:30 PM England vs Panama
24 Jun JAP SEN 08:30 PM Japan vs Senegal
24 Jun POL COL 11:30 PM Poland vs Colombia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us