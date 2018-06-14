Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 4 reasons why Neymar will win with Brazil 

Neymar is all set to take Selecao to the top of the world once again.

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Preview 14 Jun 2018, 14:41 IST
2.13K

Neymar jr.
Neymar jr.

It was heartbreak for Brazil and talisman Neymar when they hosted the last edition of the FIFA World Cup in 2014.

Although Brazil had an unforgettable journey up till the quarterfinals against their South American counterparts Colombia, what followed the win against the Colombians was a nightmare for all Brazilian football enthusiasts.

Well here they are in 2018, with a more challenging and exciting squad which could take them all the way to the top of the World in Moscow. Let us now look at why King Neymar will be successful with Selecao this time in Russia.

#1 Less pressure on him this time

The Awesome trio- Coutinho, Neymar and Jesus
The Awesome trio - Coutinho, Neymar and Jesus

A 21 year old Neymar carried the expectations of his Nation on his shoulders back in 2013 at the FIFA Confederations Cup, and delivered the title in style at the iconic Maracana, in front of thousands of roaring Brazilians.

The following year, burdens and expectations on Neymar were extremely high during Brazil's first ever FIFA World Cup since 1950.

He repaid the fans' faith until the unfortunate injury he sustained in the quarterfinals against Brazil's South American counterparts, Colombia.

This ruled him out of the semifinals against Germany, in which the hosts were humiliated by a margin of 1-7 by the eventual winners. Brazil put up one their worst performances in recent years during the high-voltage clash.

Though they had several big names in their 2014 World Cup squad, they were highly dependent on Neymar in almost all matches to deliver in front of the goal.

Though he did his best for Brazil, scoring four goals in five appearances (three group matches, Round of 16 and quarterfinal) that won him the Bronze Boot for tournament's third highest goal scorer, it wasn't enough for the Selecao who missed him the most in the semi-finals.

But this time, with players like Philippe Coutinho, Casemiro, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus and Douglas Costa, the pressure on Neymar to deliver won't be the same.

These players have the capability to step up and aid Neymar to play his natural game without single-handedly carrying the burdens and expectations. This will surely bring the best out of one of the best players in the world.

FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football Neymar Gabriel Jesus FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews 50 Greatest World Cup Players
