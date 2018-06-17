WC 2018, France vs Australia: Twitter erupts as Paul Pogba and VAR system help France win over Australia

Pogba's winner ensures all three points for France and here's how Twitter reacted to the match.

Pogba winner helps France sail past gritty Australia (Source: Twitter)

Today’s game between France and Australia was a dull affair in terms of the sport but had many talking points. The game featured two penalties, one for each side. Griezmann scored the first goal for France after the referee reviewed the original penalty decision with the help of VAR. The automated system was used for the first time at a World Cup match.

France could not maintain the lead for long as conceded a penalty minutes after scoring their first goal. Australia's Mile Jedinak leveled the score with a penalty just four minutes after France's penalty.

It seemed like the game was heading towards a draw, but with nine minutes left to the final whistle, a shot by Paul Pogba crossed the goal-line after striking the bar giving France a triumphant 2-1 victory.

Here are some of the reactions from the game:

VAR has been brought it to clear up mistakes and here we are, three days into the World Cup with debate still raging after it’s been used to give a penalty.



The game is not one of clear but decisions, that’s part of its beauty. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) June 16, 2018

This VAR has got to go... goal line technology is great it’s instantaneous and black or white, yes or no.... VAR causes more confusion that it solves... AND its pathetic... checking every two minutes causing the element of instant reaction/emotion to die... that’s not football... — Paul Jones (@pjlfc) June 16, 2018

I think VAR still needs some tweaking in terms of timing, but goal line technology very important. No way that goal would’ve counted without it. #worldcup — Kelechi (@Kele_Sports) June 16, 2018

If VAR is going to work, it needs to happen instantly like in so many other sports. Play can’t continue and then be pulled back🤦🏼‍♀️ #WorldCup — Molly Shepherd-Boden (@MollyShep) June 16, 2018

I don’t care if it benefits my team or not, VAR is so dead. Can’t celebrate, wait for them to check VAR and then celebrate again that’s dead 😂 — Young Diddy (@DaRealTinTin) June 16, 2018

Better than the game, for most of it... #FRAAUS pic.twitter.com/PbYTFGJkt8 — Richard Wilson (@timomouse) June 16, 2018

VAR & goal line technology all in one World Cup match. Frank Lampard must be currently crying his eyes out. — Reev (@TheReevHD) June 16, 2018

My idea of hell would be to be locked in a room and forced to listen to Mark Lawrenson talk about VAR — Ian Stone (@iandstone) June 16, 2018

If Mark Lawrenson was a meal deal. pic.twitter.com/rhzbxSEMyF — Adam. (@SimplyMitro) June 16, 2018

Mark Lawrenson’s agenda against Pogba is quite something #FRAAUS — Nathan Sykes (@NathanSykes) June 16, 2018

No one will say it, but pogba steps up again 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Sam Morsy (@sammorsy08) June 16, 2018

Paul Pogba saving France's skin. That'll be Graeme Souness sick for a week. — Hayles (@Hayles_101) June 16, 2018

Pogba scores and my timeline is full of, "Well he's been shit for the full game."



No mention of any of the other players who've been far worse and absent though. Standard. — Aidan Stephenson (@MelvinS7ven) June 16, 2018

The people that judge pogba by goals will be pretty quiet today.



They'll be checking how many tackles he made



" That's what a midfielder is supposed to do " — kenna (@kennagq) June 16, 2018

Paul Pogba scores for France, and now Manchester United fans won't let us breath. 😂😂😂We still remember what your goalkeeper David De Gea did last night. 😂😂👏👏👏#FRAAUS #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9fkr1gphWi — JN SHINE™ (@jn_shine) June 16, 2018

You haven’t seen the best of Paul Pogba yet, this is not the Manchester United Pogba that we all know. — Mark GoldMeme (@MarkGoldMeme) June 16, 2018

Exclusive footage of #FRA defender Hernandez any time an Aussie gets near him #FRAAUS pic.twitter.com/vf8XIPkgr4 — Peter Brown (@SydneyEditor) June 16, 2018

Australia fans waiting for the VAR officials after #FRAAUS like pic.twitter.com/9Ceqqpwwru — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) June 16, 2018