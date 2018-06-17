WC 2018, France vs Australia: Twitter erupts as Paul Pogba and VAR system help France win over Australia
Pogba's winner ensures all three points for France and here's how Twitter reacted to the match.
Today’s game between France and Australia was a dull affair in terms of the sport but had many talking points. The game featured two penalties, one for each side. Griezmann scored the first goal for France after the referee reviewed the original penalty decision with the help of VAR. The automated system was used for the first time at a World Cup match.
France could not maintain the lead for long as conceded a penalty minutes after scoring their first goal. Australia's Mile Jedinak leveled the score with a penalty just four minutes after France's penalty.
It seemed like the game was heading towards a draw, but with nine minutes left to the final whistle, a shot by Paul Pogba crossed the goal-line after striking the bar giving France a triumphant 2-1 victory.
