FIFA WC 2018: Germany vs Mexico: Player Ratings

Mexico caused a memorable upset against the current World Champions. Here, we rate every player from the match and briefly overview them.

So, well, it really seems to be a World Cup of upsets, doesn’t it?

After all, who would have expected the Mexican side to overcome Germany with such style? The game began with some good one-touch passing football from Mexico, but it seemed to be a passing endeavor before Germany would eventually take control of the game.

Surprisingly, it was not to be like that as Juan Osorio’s team were menacing on the counter-attack and exploited Germany’s somewhat feeble defensive line. A first-half strike from Hirving Lozano was enough for Mexico to seal the game, though, perpetually, they could have added at least three goals more. Here, we rate and slate both sets of players.

Mexico

G. Ochoa: 8/10

Ochoa maintained a supreme command over the box and was composed while collecting the long-range efforts from the German players. He read the through balls made into the box well and was quick to react in order to thwart any offensive move inside the box. It was a well-deserved clean sheet for the custodian.

C. Salcedo: 7/10

Carlos was defensively engaged throughout the game, as he had a tough time marking Julian Draxler and Marvin Plattenhardt. He made some crucial blocks in the wide areas and tried to thwart any attempted deliveries into the box. However, there was minimal offensive contribution from his side as the majority of the game was played through the centre or from the opposite flank.

H. Ayala: 6/10

Ayala maintained aerial superiority over Timo Werner, stationed himself deep inside the box in order to adjust, and then dominate his adversaries in the air. He was not afraid to put his body in the line of the ball and stuck to his position too.

H. Moreno: 7/10

Like Ayala, Moreno too had a decent game as he was concentrated enough to read the attacks and made some quick interceptions inside the box. He won the ball back by using his strong physical demeanor and played the ball out from the back in order to launch counter-attacks too.

J. Gallardo: 6/10

Again, Gallardo was well-positioned defensively and made some good clearances in the early part of the second half when Germany were attacking a lot through the right-wing. His last-ditch interception off Ozil’s delivery to Kimmich in the first half stood out, to be honest. He also played some good diagonal balls to facilitate the quick transitions from defensive scenarios for Mexico.

A. Guardado: 7/10

Guardado was excellent from a defensive perspective and actually put in a hugely determinable shift by disallowing Ozil any bit of space in the attacking half. He singled out and then chopped Germany’s main attacking threat by diligently following him throughout the first half. The captain also passed the ball out from cramped situations and capped off a good game for the team.

H. Herrera: 8/10

If Guardado provided the tenacity, Herrera displayed all his energy and commitment at the centre of the park. He was quick to win the ball back by pressing the German midfielders, and drove the team ahead on countless occasions. He played some delightful balls to initiate instant counter-attacks and was very detrimental with the possession of the ball too.

M. Layun: 5/10

Layun was quick on his feet and one of the main players who made Mexico’s counter-attacks so deadly. However, his horrible decision-making left a lot to be desired as twice during late in the second half, he failed to finish off easy chances that could have settled the game quite early. The Mexicans would hope that he improves on this aspect of his game; otherwise, the knack of missing on easy goal-scoring chances could hurt the team badly in the further games.

C Vela: 7/10

Vela was substituted just before the hour mark, which was surprising in my opinion. However, during his time on the pitch, he showed incredible vision, athleticism and an eye for a goal. Vela was regularly involved in counter-attacks, distributing the ball accurately to the right personnel and taking a couple of shots at the goal himself too. He was the most important creative source for Mexico in the first half or so.

H. Lozano: 8/10

Lozano’s ability was never in doubt, but he had to face Kimmich from the opposite flank and hence that raised a few questions regarding his temperament to perform against the best in the business. He put all those apprehensions to bed with that stupendous display on the left-wing this evening. Lozano got behind Kimmich and exploited space left vacant by the Bayern Munich fullback.

His dazzling runs, coupled with a good passing ability ensured that Mexico made the most out of the numerous times they broke on the counter. Eventually, he buried his goal in a thumping fashion as Manuel Neuer could only look at the ball burst past him from the near post.

J. Hernandez: 7/10

Hernandez was let down due to his uncharacteristic lethargic attempts on the goal in the first half. His speed meant that he led those counter-attacks with style, and showed good composure to set Lozano up for the only goal of the match. Javier could have notched another assist in the second half, but Layun took a bad shot on that occasion. Anyways, Chicharito showed good character and determination to lead the attack against a very experienced German defence.

Substitutes:

E. Alvarez: 6/10

Alvarez was brought in place of the impressive Vela so that the team did not drop intensity in the final half-hour of the game. However, he was not much involved in the game and spent most of the time tracking back to win the ball for his side.

R. Jimenez: 5/10

Raul came on the field to provide a better aerial threat in both ends of the box. His poor pass during a promising counter-attack meant that Mexico lost the ball, and accordingly gave away an opportunity to score a second goal.

R. Marquez: 5/10

Marquez made his fifth World Cup appearance, and subsequently became only the third player to do so in football history. On the field, he played in a much deeper position and relied on pressurizing the Germans into losing the ball before thumping the ball up on the field.