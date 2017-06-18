FIFA World Cup 2018: 10 early contenders to win the crown

With a year to go before the beginning of the World Cup in Russia, here are the teams likeliest to win the prize

@rbairner by Robin Bairner

Who will have their hands on the World Cup trophy in a year’s time?

In little under a year’s time, the 2018 World Cup will begin in Russia.

Thirty-two sides will do battle for the right to lift the Jules Rimet trophy, though only the hosts, Iran and five-time winners Brazil have already qualified. Nevertheless, with 12 months until the competition begins, there is already an elite group of countries eyeing the prize.

Based upon their form, qualities, their historical record at big competitions and their ability to perform well when playing away from familiar conditions, here are the top 10 sides with a year remaining before the big event begins.

#10 Colombia

Colombia have the likes of James Rodrigues, Falcao and Juan Cuadrado in their ranks

Colombia are ranked fifth in the FIFA Ranking and are virtually certain to finish in a qualification place in the CONMEBOL table.

Their squad is vastly experienced and has benefitted, in particular, from having Radamel Falcao back in form to add to their firepower, while they also possess a world-class playmaker in the form of James Rodriguez, who is perhaps even more integral to their efforts than the Monaco forward.

One concern about the South American side, though, is their ability to beat high-quality teams away from home. Against the top four sides in qualifying, besides themselves, they have earned just one point on the road.

Playing in Russia will pose a very different challenge to them, and though many of their players are now European based, their record raises big questions.

#9 Italy

With the likes of Belotti leading the line can Italy rise to the top in a year’s time?

Italy are the ultimate tournament team, offering a remarkable ability to defy poor form and low expectations to punch, seemingly, above their weight. As such, they should not be discounted as potential World Cup winners next summer.

In 2014, they were surprisingly ousted in the group stage by Uruguay and Costa Rica, however, but at Euro 2016 they were only edged out by Germany in the quarter-finals after a lengthy penalty shoot-out.

It may be that they need to negotiate a playoff before qualifying for Russia, as they trail Spain in Group G and have to visit their rivals in a crucial match in early September.

While there is a great deal of experience in the side, particularly the defence, it seems likely they will lean on Torino attacker Andrea Belotti for goals.