FIFA World Cup 2018: 3 lesser-known Argentina players who could impress

Let's take a look at three lesser-known Argentine players who could shine in Russia.

Nilalohit Mishra 14 Jun 2018

Argentina play their first match against Iceland on June 16

FIFA World Cup 2018 is just hours away. Like every other team, Argentina too are gearing up for the most prestigious tournament, hoping to go one better in Russia than the last time around in Brazil four years ago.

Their road to Russia, however, was anything but smooth sailing. Thanks to a Lionel Messi hat-trick against Ecuador, the 2014 finalists are in the hunt for the most coveted prize in world football.

Led by the majestic Lionel Messi, their squad boasts of many talents who will be playing at such a big stage for the first time.

This could be Messi's last shot at glory and his form might as well decide as to how far the Albiceleste will go in the tournament. However, Jorge Sampaoli would like to see the rest of the pack perform as well and if they do, Argentina have a very good chance of lifting the trophy, come July 15.

Let's take a look at three lesser-known Argentine players who could cause a rumble in Russia.

#3 Franco Armani – Goalkeeper

Will Armani get the nod ahead of Caballero?

Sergio Romero’s prospects of starting in goal for the La Albiceleste side looked as certain as the morning sun before a knee injury ruled him out of the football’s showpiece tournament in Russia.

As the cliché goes “one man’s loss is another man’s opportunity”, this opened the gate for the River Plate goalkeeper, Franco Armani.

Armani has been one of the best in South America for the last couple of years.

A January move to the Monumental has got him the desired exposure as 13 clean sheets in 21 appearances have earned him a ticket to Russia.

He has saved 52 of 62 shots at his goal for River Plate last season which only makes his case strong for the coveted Argentina’s number one position.

However, the 31-year old shot-stopper has never played for Argentina senior side and the suspension of their last warm-up match against Israel means he will go to the World Cup as an uncapped player.