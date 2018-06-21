Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for Spain against Iran

An in-depth analysis of three factors that probably helped Spain edge past Iran with a 1-0 win at the Kazan Arena.

Nived Zenith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2018, 10:45 IST
632

Spain lifted themselves to the top of Group B with a win
Spain lifted themselves to the top of Group B with a win

Spain got their first win of the tournament with a narrow 1-0 win over Iran in the World Cup Group B encounter between the two sides at the Kazan Arena last night.

Fernando Hierro's men were made to work their socks off by a determined Iranian side who fought tooth and nail to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Carlos Queiroz's side resorted to sitting deep in their own half and not giving an inch to the Spanish players to operate effectively in the first 45 minutes.

However Spain finally found a way through in the 54th minute when Andres Iniesta's pass invited Diego Costa to find the back of the net for his 3rd goal of the tournament.

Iran almost crawled their way back into the game when Saeid Ezatolahi scored from a set-piece six minutes late, but the goal was retrospectively ruled out for offside after the intervention of VAR, after replays suggested that the midfielder had just strayed offside in the build-up to the goal.

The result now means that Spain and Portugal are currently tied at 4 points each while Iran are in close pursuit of the European heavyweights with 3 points from their 2 games so far. Qualification from Group B could go down to the wire and without further delay, let's take a closer look at three factors that helped Spain get over the line against Iran:

#1 VAR

VAR rescued Spain's blushes on the night
VAR rescued Spain's blushes on the night

The VAR and intervention of technology continues to be the main talking point of the tournament's group stages so far and yesterday was no different.

Referee Andres Cunha, who was previously involved in the penalty incident during the game between France and Australia, was yet again involved in another retrospective decision that ruled out Iran's equalizer on the night.

Saeid Ezatolahi was involved in a scramble in front of goal before he tucked the ball past David De Gea following a well worked free-kick routine from 30 yards out to provide what looked like Iran's lifeline.

However, the celebrations were cut-short when the referee confirmed that VAR will intervene, and soon the decision was made to rule the goal out for offside.

VAR had yet again broken the hearts of a nation and Iran became the first side to be denied a goal through its intervention in a World Cup game.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Iran Football Spain Football Diego Costa Andres Iniesta Football Top 5/Top 10
World Cup 2018, Iran vs Spain: Preview & Prediction
RELATED STORY
Spain vs Iran: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Spain squeeze a narrow...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Spain beats Iran 1-0
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Iran vs Spain: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 key battles that decided the Morocco...
RELATED STORY
Portugal 3-3 Spain: 3 things that went right for Portugal
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Morocco vs Iran; Everything you need to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Morocco vs Iran - 5 key players
RELATED STORY
Portugal vs Spain: 3 things that went wrong for Spain
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT RUS EGY
3 - 1
 Russia vs Egypt
FT POR MOR
1 - 0
 Portugal vs Morocco
FT URU SAU
1 - 0
 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
FT IRA SPA
0 - 1
 Iran vs Spain
17' DEN AUS
1 - 0
 Denmark vs Australia
Today FRA PER 08:30 PM France vs Peru
Today ARG CRO 11:30 PM Argentina vs Croatia
Tomorrow BRA COS 05:30 PM Brazil vs Costa Rica
Tomorrow NIG ICE 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Iceland
Tomorrow SER SWI 11:30 PM Serbia vs Switzerland
23 Jun BEL TUN 05:30 PM Belgium vs Tunisia
23 Jun KOR MEX 08:30 PM Korea Republic vs Mexico
23 Jun GER SWE 11:30 PM Germany vs Sweden
24 Jun ENG PAN 05:30 PM England vs Panama
24 Jun JAP SEN 08:30 PM Japan vs Senegal
24 Jun POL COL 11:30 PM Poland vs Colombia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us