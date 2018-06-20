Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 3 Things that went Wrong for Egypt against Russia

Egypt are facing elimination from Group A after losing 3-1 to Russia, as we take a look at three things that went wrong for the 'Pharaohs'.

Christian Burke
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 05:42 IST
1.19K

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH17-RUS-EGY
Mohamed Salah's team is facing an early exit after their defeat to Russia

The Russian hosts continue to mesmerize their home fans, as a convincing 3-1 victory over Egypt has all but secured a spot in the knockout stage of the tournament. In a closely fought contest, it took an own goal from Egyptian captain Ahmed Fahty in the 47th minute to release the shackles from the relentless Russian attack.

Denis Cheryshev added to the Russian lead in the 59th minute, scoring his third goal of the competition, after a fantastic assist from right-back Mario Fernandes. The hosts went on to take an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the 62nd minute, courtesy of a clinical finish from their striker Artem Dzyuba.

Mohamed Salah then went on to convert a 73rd-minute penalty, merely a consolation goal for the ambitious North Africans, who will now be eliminated from Group A, should Uruguay avoid losing to the underdogs from Saudi-Arabia.

Their first tournament goal is presumably the only encouragement the Pharaohs can take from a rough night in Saint Petersburg, as we look at three things that went wrong for Egypt in last night's contest at FIFA World Cup 2018.

#3 Poor Possession Play

2018 FIFA World Cup group stage: Russia 3 - 1 Egypt
Mohamed Elneny and his teammates struggled in possession

An aspect of the Egyptian game that was always going to be a wild-card in this game, was how they would deal with the longer possession phases.

While Uruguay were happy to take charge of the opening game, the Pharaohs were inclined to do so themselves, if they wanted to be successful against the hosts in Saint Petersburg.

Frankly, the North Africans were overwhelmed with the ball at their feet and struggled to spread the game into the areas where they had an advantage over the Russian team. Along with the technical errors in their build-up play, Egypt never appeared to have a plan on how to unhinge the Russian defence.

While Mohamed Salah was comfortable sitting out wide (more on that later), Mohamed Elneny couldn't provide the spark that the Pharaohs desperately needed to hit the ground running in the competition.

Egypt's heroic defensive effort against Uruguay was praised for all the right reasons, but their match against Russia showed, that the side significantly lacks quality in the middle of the park.

However, their lack of creativity in possession is just one of the reasons, why they are facing an early exit from the 2018 World Cup.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Egypt Football Russia Football Mohamed Salah Mohamed Elneny
World Cup 2018: Egypt Team, Predicted Playing XI vs Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Russia Team vs Egypt, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Russia vs Egypt: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Group A preview
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 3 Things that went wrong for Egypt...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Three things Uruguay did right...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Egypt vs Uruguay Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Egyptian players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Uruguay Team vs Egypt, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Egypt vs Uruguay: 5 key players that will decide the game
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT RUS EGY
3 - 1
 Russia vs Egypt
Today POR MOR 05:30 PM Portugal vs Morocco
Today URU SAU 08:30 PM Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
Today IRA SPA 11:30 PM Iran vs Spain
Tomorrow DEN AUS 05:30 PM Denmark vs Australia
Tomorrow FRA PER 08:30 PM France vs Peru
Tomorrow ARG CRO 11:30 PM Argentina vs Croatia
22 Jun BRA COS 05:30 PM Brazil vs Costa Rica
22 Jun NIG ICE 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Iceland
22 Jun SER SWI 11:30 PM Serbia vs Switzerland
23 Jun BEL TUN 05:30 PM Belgium vs Tunisia
23 Jun KOR MEX 08:30 PM Korea Republic vs Mexico
23 Jun GER SWE 11:30 PM Germany vs Sweden
24 Jun ENG PAN 05:30 PM England vs Panama
24 Jun JAP SEN 08:30 PM Japan vs Senegal
24 Jun POL COL 11:30 PM Poland vs Colombia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us