FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 players who can help Belgium upset top sides in Russia

These 5 "Red Devils" will be crucial for Belgium come the World Cup

Belgium have a decent record in the FIFA World Cups and Euros. They finished at 3rd spot in Euro 1972, were runners-up at Euro 1980 and finished 4th at 1986 FIFA World Cup.They have beaten the then defending champions France in the 2002 World Cup.

What the current Belgium squad has going for it is this perfect blend of youth and experience. They also have a bunch of players who are in the primes of their careers. Also, they possess the added advantage of a top manager in Roberto Martinez who has shown in the past that he is no flash in the pan. In the 2014 World Cup, Belgium were defeated by Argentina in the Quarter-finals by a margin of 1-0. At their best, they are well capable of defeating the powerhouses of football. Or giving them a good run for their money, at the very least!

Writing off Belgium will be a huge mistake for any country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Hence, they are the dark horses, who are capable of knocking out any potential heavyweight in the World Cup. If anything, an argument could be made that it's high time Belgium is considered one of the true heavyweights of the international football scene. If they emerge victorious at these WC finals, it would surely silence several doubters, while also etching their name into the annals of football history.

Let us look at the 5 players who could help Belgium in upsetting the big teams.

#5 Jan Vertonghen

Training session of the Belgian Red Devils - 30/05/2018

Vertonghen is deployed mostly as central defender in Belgium's line-up. Being tall and physically strong, the Spurs man can be an intimidating player for opposing strikers. He is good in the air and hence can be a threat to the opposition in their penalty box as well.

With Toby Alderweireld , he has formed one of the best defensive partnerships in the world. Being hard-working in nature, his defensive work-rate will be tested in this World Cup. Vertonghen's experience will be useful in marshalling the defence of Belgium.

His leadership abilities will be influential in determining Belgium's success in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.