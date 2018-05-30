Fifa World Cup 2018: 4 players who are crucial to Germany's success in the World Cup

4 players who will help Germany in defending the World Cup title in Russia

Germany is one of the most successful national teams in international competitions, having won 4 World Cups (1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014), 3 European Championships(1972, 1980 and 1996) and 1 Confederations Cup (2017). They have also been runners-up thrice in European Championships, 4 times in the World Cup and a further 4 third-place finishes in the World Cup.

Germany is also the only European nation that has won a FIFA World Cup in the Americas. They are the defending Champions in 2018 FIFA World Cup, having won it in 2014 in Brazil. They decimated Brazil 7-1 in the semi-final and won the famous final labelled as the world's best player (Lionel Messi) versus the world's best team (Germany), 1-0 in extra-time.

Having a very talented and young squad for this World Cup, the German fans will expect nothing less than a World Cup win from their players. Germany, as a team are a collectively strong unit and have the best international coach in the world, Joachim Low. Let us have a look at the 4 players who will be crucial for Germany in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

#4 Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich is a talented young right-back who is extremely versatile in both attacking and defensive roles. Having enormous quality, Kimmich can play anywhere on the right wing. He has good pace and a great crossing ability.

Having played as a right-back for Germany in Euro 2016, Kimmich was named in the UEFA's Team of the Tournament. He was also included in Joachim Low's Germany squad for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup 2017. Kimmich started in all 5 matches of the tournament, registering 2 assists, as Germany won its first Confederation Cup tittle. He will be crucial for Germany in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Kimmich will be the player who will deliver the perfect ball from the right wing for Muller and Gomez to score from. His defensive abilities on the right will subjugate the opposition's attack on that particular side.