FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 group-stage matches in which top superstars will face each other

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar are all involved in this one.

The coveted World Cup trophy

In only a few hours time, the WC 2018 will go live in Moscow, the capital city of Russia. It is the highest level in the sport and football fans can't wait to witness this incredible tournament.

The competition has lived up to its billing, becoming one of the most anticipated events of the year. The preparations have also been really intense, with many of the greatest footballing nations preparing to battle it out in Russia.

As usual, many fantastic players will entertain us in the World Cup this year. United by their passion and divided by their nationalities, these incredible superstars will also be going head-to-head in their bid to claim glory for their respective countries.

With the kick-off of the competition only a matter hours away, lets quickly look at 5 group-stage matches in which top superstars will face each other in the competition.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne vs. Harry Kane (Belgium vs England - 28, June 2018)

The Premier League superstars met twice last season

Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane are two of the biggest names in the Premier League at the moment. After playing against each other twice last term, the two superstars are set to meet once again.

This time, they won't be playing a regular league game, rather, they will be facing each other on the biggest stage in football. The World Cup fixture, which is scheduled to take place on June 28 will pit De Bruyne's Belgium and Kane's England together in a high-profile clash during the group stages.

With both players acting as leaders of their respective nations, we can expect to see an intense individual battle at the Kaliningrad stadium.