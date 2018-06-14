Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 group-stage matches in which top superstars will face each other

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar are all involved in this one.

Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
ANALYST
Feature 14 Jun 2018, 13:08 IST
787

Germany v Argentina: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final
The coveted World Cup trophy

In only a few hours time, the WC 2018 will go live in Moscow, the capital city of Russia. It is the highest level in the sport and football fans can't wait to witness this incredible tournament.

The competition has lived up to its billing, becoming one of the most anticipated events of the year. The preparations have also been really intense, with many of the greatest footballing nations preparing to battle it out in Russia.

As usual, many fantastic players will entertain us in the World Cup this year. United by their passion and divided by their nationalities, these incredible superstars will also be going head-to-head in their bid to claim glory for their respective countries.

With the kick-off of the competition only a matter hours away, lets quickly look at 5 group-stage matches in which top superstars will face each other in the competition.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne vs. Harry Kane (Belgium vs England - 28, June 2018)

2018 EPL Premier League Football Tottenham Hotspur v Man City Apr 14th
The Premier League superstars met twice last season

Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane are two of the biggest names in the Premier League at the moment. After playing against each other twice last term, the two superstars are set to meet once again. 

This time, they won't be playing a regular league game, rather, they will be facing each other on the biggest stage in football. The World Cup fixture, which is scheduled to take place on June 28 will pit De Bruyne's Belgium and Kane's England together in a high-profile clash during the group stages.

With both players acting as leaders of their respective nations, we can expect to see an intense individual battle at the Kaliningrad stadium.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football Argentina Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews Sportskeeda's Take
World Cup 2018: Top 5 South American superstars that will...
RELATED STORY
Ahead of FIFA World Cup, Novy Kapadia says 'India also...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 10 players who will likely be...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 10 players who could win the Golden Ball
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Best South-American XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 bold predictions
RELATED STORY
Top 5 non-European teams to look for in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 Golden Boot contenders
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 World Cup Golden Ball winners
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 South Americans that will miss the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
53' RUS SAU
2 - 0
 Russia vs Saudi Arabia
Tomorrow EGY URU 05:30 PM Egypt vs Uruguay
Tomorrow MOR IRA 08:30 PM Morocco vs Iran
Tomorrow POR SPA 11:30 PM Portugal vs Spain
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM France vs Australia
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM Argentina vs Iceland
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM Peru vs Denmark
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM Croatia vs Nigeria
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM Costa Rica vs Serbia
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM Germany vs Mexico
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM Brazil vs Switzerland
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM Sweden vs Korea Republic
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM Belgium vs Panama
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM Tunisia vs England
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM Colombia vs Japan
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM Poland vs Senegal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us