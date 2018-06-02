FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 keys to success for France

A look ahead at five keys to success for France to justify expectations and finish victorious at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Mosope Ominiyi TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2018, 14:30 IST

Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembélé will play important roles for France

After suffering a heartbreaking extra-time final defeat by Portugal at Euro 2016, the onus is on France's golden generation to step up and justify why they're all so highly-rated.

Their only World Cup triumph was back in 1998 and given the vast level of quality and depth at Didier Deschamps' disposal this summer, it's entirely possible that Les Bleus will be victorious in just over a month's time in Russia.

However, it's not going to be as straightforward as some critics may believe. With that in mind, here is a look at five keys to success for France to rule supreme this year.

#5 No complacency

France players celebrating a goal during their 3-1 friendly win over Italy on Friday evening

We start with arguably the most obvious one, but it's also one that can go unnoticed - especially if France top their group with the same relative ease they're expected to. Australia, Denmark and Peru are their Group C opponents and it will come as a surprise should they not dominate there, but tougher opponents will be waiting for them in the knockout stages.

It's important that the squad are warned against complacency and this must be echoed with Deschamps' selection choices too. Picking the strongest squad possible against tougher opposition is an obvious decision but when up against a less-fancied side, they must also be shown the same respect.

When they are not, there's a higher likelihood that surprise results and potential upsets are on the cards - the last thing France want is a shock exit or needless defeat, which could either hurt their momentum or ruin it completely.