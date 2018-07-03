FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 matches that prove this World Cup is crazy

Mexico stunned the Germans

The World Cup has always been an event which amalgamates different cultures to one place in a celebratory fashion. While there is obviously heartbreak and tears, there is also a sheer joy and passion that the game oozes.

The fact that this tournament comes every four years means that all the hype and expectations are slowly and steadily accumulated and then showcased on the grandest stage of them all.

So here we are in Russia for a tournament that has been behaving crazily even before it began. Four-time world champions Italy couldn’t qualify for the tournament and three-time finalists, the Netherlands, also faced a similar fate like the Italians.

Once the World Cup began, we were greeted with more shocks as some not-so-big teams have made giants taste sand. Overall, this is one of the craziest World Cups the world has ever seen.

Sometimes, it feels like this World Cup is the football version of what happens when you let out millions of small kids without anyone watching over them. In such a case, the world turns upside down and chaos ensues and transcends to anarchy.

Don’t believe this? Okay, here are five matches that prove that this World Cup is one crazy son of a gun…

#5 Mexico 1-0 Germany

Germany came into this World Cup as the reigning champions and also with a great team. Unlike Spain in 2014, Germany actually also brought some younger players while also retaining the core that won the World Cup four years ago.

Granted, the exclusion of Leroy Sane was a bit shocking but apart from that, Jogi Low took a lot younger legs with him – unlike Vicente Del Bosque, whose stubbornness meant that Isco not only missed out of the World Cup in 2014 but also the Euro in 2016.

As a result, Germany were automatically favourites to retain the title. They began their title defence against Mexico and were assured to win against them. However, fate had something else in store for them.

The Mexicans showed great resolution while the Germans just kept missing chances after chances, losing the game to a solitary goal from Hirving Lozano in the end.