World Cup 2018: 5 players who make France a formidable team to beat

France lifted their first and only World Cup title in 1998. They had an excellent team back then, under the leadership of Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane. France also reached the final in 2006, losing 5-3 on penalties. It was a controversial match which involved the unceremonious red card shown to Zidane for head-butting Materazzi.

The current French squad consists of a mixture of talented youngsters and world-class players. It is a perfectly balanced team capable of playing attacking football at their own will. They are football giants in Europe and are certainly one of the top contenders to lift the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The fans of the French team around the world will be hoping to see a marvelous and breath-taking performance from their team.

Let us look at the 5 players who make France a formidable team in 2018 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Hugo Lloris

Hugo Loris, the captain of France, is described as a goalkeeper who boasts lightning reflexes and good decision-making. He is a formidable opponent in one-on-one situations and who commands his box well.

Lloris' speed of coming off his line to anticipate opponents and clear the ball, has led him to be described as a sweeper-keeper. He has appeared for France in 96 matches. Being an excellent communicator, Lloris will have no problem in effectively co-ordinating his defenders in the 2018 World Cup.

His world-class goalkeeping abilities will propel France to new heights in this World Cup. Lloris' leadership abilities will also motivate the players to give their best.