Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 players who make France a formidable team to beat

5 players who hold the key to France's success in the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ameya Vaidya
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature 31 May 2018, 15:23 IST
1.63K

France Soccer Team : Official Presentation Ahead Of 2018 FIFA World Cup
France Soccer Team : Official Presentation Ahead Of 2018 FIFA World Cup

France lifted their first and only World Cup title in 1998. They had an excellent team back then, under the leadership of Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane. France also reached the final in 2006, losing 5-3 on penalties. It was a controversial match which involved the unceremonious red card shown to Zidane for head-butting Materazzi.

The current French squad consists of a mixture of talented youngsters and world-class players. It is a perfectly balanced team capable of playing attacking football at their own will. They are football giants in Europe and are certainly one of the top contenders to lift the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The fans of the French team around the world will be hoping to see a marvelous and breath-taking performance from their team.

Let us look at the 5 players who make France a formidable team in 2018 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Hugo Lloris

France v Belarus - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier
France v Belarus - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

Hugo Loris, the captain of France, is described as a goalkeeper who boasts lightning reflexes and good decision-making. He is a formidable opponent in one-on-one situations and who commands his box well.

Lloris' speed of coming off his line to anticipate opponents and clear the ball, has led him to be described as a sweeper-keeper. He has appeared for France in 96 matches. Being an excellent communicator, Lloris will have no problem in effectively co-ordinating his defenders in the 2018 World Cup.

His world-class goalkeeping abilities will propel France to new heights in this World Cup. Lloris' leadership abilities will also motivate the players to give their best.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 France Football Hugo Lloris Antoine Griezmann Football Top 5/Top 10
5 Players Who Can Salvage Their Season At The 2018 World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 Arsenal players who will miss World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top Contenders for the Young Player Award
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 3 Manchester United players who could...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Chelsea stars expected to light up the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: France is going to Russia with the intent...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 3 Chelsea players who could return as...
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest players in World Cup History: #33 Lilian Thuram
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Premier League stars dropped by France
RELATED STORY
How France should line up for the 2018 FIFA World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018