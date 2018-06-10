FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Argentina will not win the trophy

Despite wanting to win the World Cup so badly, Messi might not be able to do it after all...

Not going to be his tournament

Just four more days to go before the World Cup in Russia kicks off. Since it is the biggest sports competition in the world, it is only natural for the hype to be there when it comes to the World Cup.

The World Cup is the ultimate glory for any professional footballer. One could actually claim that every child aspiring to be a footballer envisages himself at the top of the podium after a World Cup final game and lifting the trophy and bathing in its eternal glory.

It comes every four years and stays on until the end of time.

As the cycle is about to be completed, the teams are gearing up to give it their best shot and win the World Cup if possible. One of the key points of this year’s World Cup is Lionel Messi.

While there is a good chance that Messi will play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as well, this edition in Russia could very well be the last time the Argentine finds himself at the peak of his powers as a footballer.

Right now, he is the most dangerous player in the world – someone who can change the game within a moment – and has the best chance of leading his team to World Cup glory.

However, the sad news is, he can’t, simply because this Argentina team is…

#5 Already a lopsided unit

While they might have a great attack consisting of a plethora of star players, their midfield and defence lack the necessary bite to win the World Cup. Their goalkeeping department, too, was weak even when Sergio Romero was in the squad.

The Manchester United goalkeeper couldn’t play in many games this season due to injuries and being the second choice to David De Gea. Willy Caballero, too, hardly features as he lurked under the shadow of Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea.

While the central zone of their defence seems strong with the likes of Nicolas Otamendi, Federico Fazio, and Gabriel Mercado, their full-backs are uninspiring. Their midfield also lacks imagination and the injury and subsequent withdrawal of Manuel Lanzini has further put a dent to it.

This is just a part of the reason why Argentina won’t win the World Cup this year and give Messi what he wants the most. Here are four more reasons why they won’t…