FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Spain could still win it without Julen Lopetegui

Sacking Julen Lopetegui may just propel them to World Cup glory - and here is why

Not doing that bad, eh?

A World Cup without drama is somewhat incomplete. However, never before has there been a chaos of such magnitude before the start of the tournament itself. The Spanish football federation decided to sack Julen Lopetegui – the coach of the Spanish national team – just a day before the World Cup and two days before their first game against Portugal.

Lopetegui’s fault was to accept Madrid’s offer without letting the federation know about it – which is their claim – while Madrid’s decision to approach him just two days before the World Cup wasn’t a professional move either.

However, one can’t help but feel that Luis Rubiales, the president of the federation, made a terrible decision to sack him right before the World Cup. The players didn’t want it, most of the staff didn’t want it – and yet, he went out on his own and sack the newly-signed Madrid manager.

There were reports of players, led by Sergio Ramos, trying to stop Rubiales from taking such a radical decision but to no avail as Spain now head to the World Cup without the coach that oversaw the qualification process.

But even then, Spain could win the competition – and here are five reasons why…

#5 Strong squad

Julen Lopetegui’s sacking doesn’t change the fact that Spain have an amazing squad – especially in midfield. This is a team with a bunch of players that have an immense amount of talent and also significant experience in playing at the big stage.

With over 30 Champions League titles, collectively, among the players in the Spain squad, there is no question that this a group of winners that not only have an elite mentality but also the ample amount of experience under their belt.

Even the youngest member of the squad – Marco Asensio – has the experience of playing, and scoring, in Champions League finals. They have world-class players in each department and they won’t just forget how to play the game because their coach has been sacked.

It might have been a mess that could hit the morale, but given that Lopetegui had been training them for two years, the…