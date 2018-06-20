Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Who is Denis Cheryshev? 5 things to know about the Russian winger

All you need to know about Denis Cheryshev, the Russian footballer who is setting the 2018 World Cup alight.

Kiran Kumar Dash
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 21:17 IST
1.42K

Denis Cheryshev for Real Madrid

The beauty of FIFA World Cup is that once in every 4 years it unites the world. People come together by forgetting all their differences, to enjoy the footballing extravaganza.

For long the World Cup has been the place where legends are born and history is created. As quoted by legendary footballer Pele: "The World Cup is a very important way to measure the good players from the great ones."

For every player involved in the World Cup, firstly it's an ultimate dream to represent one's nation at the biggest tournament, and it's also a place where they would be watched by millions of fans. So if they perform in the tournament it guarantees them a place in World Cup folklore for eternity.

Over the course of World Cup history, we have had many such individuals who have carved a niche for themselves by demonstrating such heroics.

From the likes of Roger Milla and Diego Forlan to James Rodriguez and Guillermo Ochoa, several names have become immortal. From this 2018 edition I think one such name that people would remember is that of Denis Cheryshev.

Denis Dmitri Cheryshev is a left winger who plies his trade in La Liga with Villarreal and plays for the Russian National team. He has been one of the star performers of FIFA World Cup 2018, scoring 3 goals in 2 games for his national team.

Prior to this tournament, no one would have placed their bets on Denis to perform as he had very rarely played for his national team. Also going by his 2017-18 La Liga stats, he has scored more goals in his last 2 matches than in his entire last season.

But here he is now, with the entire world at his fingertips. Let's look at 5 things you may not have known about the budding star:

#1 He has played for Real Madrid

Yes, Denis Cheryshev was with Los Blancos from 2009-2016. Prior to Madrid, he was with Sporting Gijon and Burgos where he was considered one of the great upcoming talents. In 2009 after Perez brought him to Bernabeu under the coaching of Zidane, he became an important player for the Real Madrid B team and scored 22 goals in 109 games.

But due to tremendous competition and injuries, he got only a few starts with the 1st team (2 games). After multiple loan spells with Villarreal and Valencia, he moved permanently and signed for Villarreal in the 2016 season.

His career has been consistently marred by injuries having missed approximately 85 club games since 2013-14 due to various hamstring and muscle injuries. But finally, he is showing the world in Russia what he is capable of and the reason why Perez signed him then.


FIFA WC 2018 Real Madrid CF Football Russia Football Denis Cheryshev
