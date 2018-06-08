Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA World Cup 2018: 7 players who will look to win hearts in Russia

This slideshow lists 8 players that will look to win hearts if not the ultimate prize in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Manav Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 17:05 IST
81

Denmark v Bulgaria - International Friendly
Christian Eriksen: The Dependable Dane will be Denmark's star player at the World Cup

The FIFA World Cup 2018 is just 6 days away and the countdown to the greatest event in the world has begun. We will have our eyes on the top teams fighting it off to win the ultimate golden prize. Teams like France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Brazil, Argentina and Belgium being the notable nations as favorites going into the World Cup group stages.

The FIFA World Cup group stages consist of 32 teams and only 8 teams among them are favorites to win it so what about the remaining 24 teams who will look to toil and create history against all odds? Teams like Senegal, Denmark, Poland, Colombia, Switzerland, and Nigeria possess worthy talent in their ranks and could cause upsets in the group stages as you know how the saying goes, you just never know in football.

We will definitely notice a lot of competition to see who qualifies as the second team to the knockout rounds in most groups, if not as the first team to top the group. This adds to the excitement of it all and the unpredictability of the big match factor where anything is possible. This is why most games need to be watched as you never know when you can see thrilling scorelines or experience stunning goals.

Let's take a look at 7 players who will be looking to win over hearts and fans, if not the ultimate prize in Russia:

#1 Christian Eriksen (Denmark)

Denmark have been drawn alongside France, Australia, and Peru in the World Cup group stages. If all goes well, they have a good chance at making the knockout phase of the World Cup. However, if this is to happen, they will look to none other than their influential midfielder, Christian Eriksen, the Tottenham star, who has an eye for a cute finish and to make the final pass when required.

He had an excellent season with Spurs helping them secure Champions League football with 14 goals also bagging 11 assists across all competitions.

Not long ago, Eriksen was the star of the show when Denmark sealed qualification into the World Cup final 32 where he scored a breathtaking hat-trick in their final group stage qualifier against The Republic of Ireland. The Danish faithful will be hopeful he can reproduce those moments of magic if they are to trouble other teams in their race to the last 16 of the tournament and beyond.

Page 1 of 7 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia Football Poland Football Robert Lewandowski James Rodriguez FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews FIFA World Cup - Top 5 Players for each team
FIFA World Cup 2018: Most important players in Group H
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: 4 Colombian players to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 unfancied teams that could go all the...
RELATED STORY
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #33 James...
RELATED STORY
Adidas World Cup Away Kits: Ranked
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo and the most fantastic hairdos seen at a World Cup
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
5 players from the modern era who regularly miss...
RELATED STORY
7 football crazy fans who have become legends
RELATED STORY
10 things you need to know about Colombia's James Rodriguez
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us