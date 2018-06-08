FIFA World Cup 2018: 7 players who will look to win hearts in Russia

This slideshow lists 8 players that will look to win hearts if not the ultimate prize in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Christian Eriksen: The Dependable Dane will be Denmark's star player at the World Cup

The FIFA World Cup 2018 is just 6 days away and the countdown to the greatest event in the world has begun. We will have our eyes on the top teams fighting it off to win the ultimate golden prize. Teams like France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Brazil, Argentina and Belgium being the notable nations as favorites going into the World Cup group stages.

The FIFA World Cup group stages consist of 32 teams and only 8 teams among them are favorites to win it so what about the remaining 24 teams who will look to toil and create history against all odds? Teams like Senegal, Denmark, Poland, Colombia, Switzerland, and Nigeria possess worthy talent in their ranks and could cause upsets in the group stages as you know how the saying goes, you just never know in football.

We will definitely notice a lot of competition to see who qualifies as the second team to the knockout rounds in most groups, if not as the first team to top the group. This adds to the excitement of it all and the unpredictability of the big match factor where anything is possible. This is why most games need to be watched as you never know when you can see thrilling scorelines or experience stunning goals.

Let's take a look at 7 players who will be looking to win over hearts and fans, if not the ultimate prize in Russia:

#1 Christian Eriksen (Denmark)

Denmark have been drawn alongside France, Australia, and Peru in the World Cup group stages. If all goes well, they have a good chance at making the knockout phase of the World Cup. However, if this is to happen, they will look to none other than their influential midfielder, Christian Eriksen, the Tottenham star, who has an eye for a cute finish and to make the final pass when required.

He had an excellent season with Spurs helping them secure Champions League football with 14 goals also bagging 11 assists across all competitions.

Not long ago, Eriksen was the star of the show when Denmark sealed qualification into the World Cup final 32 where he scored a breathtaking hat-trick in their final group stage qualifier against The Republic of Ireland. The Danish faithful will be hopeful he can reproduce those moments of magic if they are to trouble other teams in their race to the last 16 of the tournament and beyond.