FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina's Elusive Fortune in Recent Finals

Evaluating Argentina's chances, opponents, fixtures and squad at the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Sourish Saha CONTRIBUTOR Feature 31 May 2018, 15:15 IST

Maradona with the 1986 World Cup

Argentina’s love-affair with the World Cup

The FIFA World Cup has always been blessed with South American flair in every edition. Whenever South American sides are talked about, three countries strike every football fan – Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina. Crowned World Champions in 1978 and 1986, Argentina has occupied the imagination and emotion of football fans across the globe. This time as well, Argentina enter Russia as one of the contenders.

Though only twice World Champions, Argentina reserve a special place in every football fan’s heart. In the 2014 edition, Argentina came perilously close to winning their third title only to be denied by a Mario Gotze stunner in extra-time.

From the legendary times of Diego Maradona to Gabriel Batistuta to Hernan Crespo, Argentinian football has never fallen short of producing superstars. The latest and the most talked about star in this generation has been Lionel Messi.

A five time Ballon d’ Or winner at 30, Messi will shoulder the responsibility of leading his team in Russia. He is one of the best players of the world currently. It was unfortunate that he missed out on winning the World Cup in 2014. If he achieves anything more than what he achieved in Brazil, Messi could go down in history as the greatest ever.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Bumpy Road for Messy Argentina

Argentina has endured a tough campaign in the last four years since their finals loss to Germany at the Maracana. Argentina lost to Chile in both 2015 and 2016 in the finals of the Copa America Cup. Both instances they were beaten by the same opponents on penalties.

Messi lost 3 finals in 3 years - World Cup in 2014 and Copa America in 2015 and 2016

The immense disappointment of three silver medals made Messi announce his international retirement sending his nation and the world into frenzy. Other senior stars Javier Mascherano and Angel di Maria too had started contemplating retirement.

Argentinian President was prompt to address the issue and in came rival Chilean coach Jorge Sampaoli. Sampaoli is an Argentinian but was instrumental in painting the success story of Chile.

Under his mentorship, the Chilean team knocked out the 2010 champions Spain in the group stages, conquered two Copa America titles and finished runners-up in the Confederations Cup to Germany last year.

However, Argentina did not have it any easy in the World Cup Qualifiers. Messi came out of international retirement, soon after. Argentina was facing the embarrassment of not making it to Russia as they found themselves outside the automatic qualifying spots for most of their campaign.

It truly took them the final day of qualification to book their tickets for the World Cup. They needed their captain Messi to step up and he disappointed none. A solitary goal is what took Argentina to Russia and relegated Chile to being World Cup spectators for this edition.

Tricky Group Stage Draw for “Fearless” Argentina

Argentina has been placed in Group D. Going into the World Cup as the fifth best team in the world, Argentina face 22nd ranked Iceland on June 16. This Iceland side is known to be an extremely spirited team. They qualified from the Group stages alongwith eventual Champions Portugal in Euro 2016. A country that had just a 3.3 lakh population managed to upset England before bowing out to France 2-5 in the quarters. Argentina will not have it any easy in their opening group game.

Group D: "Group of Death"?

After Iceland, they travel to Nizhny Novgorod to face their stiffest group challenge against eighteenth ranked Croatia. A team that boasts of Modric, Kovacic, Rakitic and Mandzukic cannot be taken lightly. Argentina will have to be at their best if they want to return with three points from this game.

They square off in their final group game against African giants Nigeria under the leadership of ex-Chelsea player John Obi Mikel. With four potentially strong teams, capable of surprising each other, can this be called the “Group of Death”?

Argentina will be tested beyond the Group Stage

Like most other top teams, Argentina will be expected to win their group. Nothing comes easy in the World Cup, but facing either of Denmark, Peru or Australia as Group C Runners Up is more than what the Albiceleste could ask for. A predicted clash with Spain could be on the cards in the Quarters should both teams win all their matches.

Predicting a semi-final clash is hard at this stage, but a match against Euro Champions Portugal or Euro Runners Up France could very well be on the offering. Argentina are expected to reach the quarters, anything beyond would need them to outdo themselves and their opponents.

Argentina possess the deadliest attack of the World Cup

A knee injury to Sergio Romero has come as a huge blow to Argentina. The Manchester United keeper has been ruled out of the World Cup. Romero has been Argentina’s custodian for a number of years now. His injury will come as a huge setback to the player personally and the team as a whole. The defence therefore needs to be solid in his absence.

Argentina's main striker will be Lionel Messi.

Javier Mascherano, Marcos Rojo and Nicolas Otamendi will therefore have to share heavy defensive duties given their form and experience. While Mascherano is plying his trade in the lucrative Chinese League, Otamendi had a stellar season with unstoppable Manchester City in the Premier League. Rojo’s season with United may not have been one of his best but he would know the bitter feeling of losing out in the finals just like Otamendi and Mascherano. These three will be expected to be the backbone of the team's defence.

The midfield will have a few players, who also know what it feels like, to lose in a final. Angel di Maria, Ever Banega and Lucas Biglia are some of those who would like to return with gold this time. That is the kind of determination Argentina will look to bank upon.

The strike force is simply world class. Prolific goal scorer and Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi has been left out of the squad but that is probably because the Argentinian squad is overloaded with some of the best strikers in the world. Lionel Messi is in his own league while Gonzalo Higuain is going through yet another purple patch in his career.

His Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala too has made the cut. There are many parallels that have been drawn between the 24-year-old striker and Messi, which speaks volumes about the talent he possesses. Argentina will also rely on City striker Sergio Aguero’s force and accuracy if he is called upon to play up top. With such a fierce attacking line, Argentina should not have goal scoring problems in Russia.

Argentina prepared in style with a 4-0 win over Haiti

What next?

Argentina’s primary concern will be to avoid injuries, especially after losing Romero for the World Cup. The squad is not Argentina’s best ever, so there will be a lot of work left to be done should they want to progress till the end. This is arguably Messi’s last chance at the World Cup. Even if he does make it to the next World Cup, not many expect him to be at his peak in Qatar 2022.

Argentina’s preparation received a moral boosting 4-0 victory over minnows Haiti on May 29. Messi found himself on the score sheet thrice which was encouraging. They will next play another warm up game against World Cup outsiders Israel on June 9. It is unlikely Argentina will face much competition in that match either.

Coach Sampaoli would be keen to experiment with all possible combinations going into the opening group game against Iceland. Argentina is definitely a serious contender going into this World Cup but may not be outright favourites.

But the big question remains, can they do it in Russia this summer? Have your say in the comments section below.