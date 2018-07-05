World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Belgium: 5 things to watch out for

It's the clash of the Titans- Brazil vs Belgium

The FIFA World Cup 2018 has reached its quarterfinal stage and this edition of the tournament has been one of the most unpredictable ones in the history of world football. The global footballing extravaganza has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride, with major title contenders being knocked out by their opponents.

In a tournament, in which football powerhouses like Argentina, Spain, Portugal and Germany have all bitten the dust, Belgium and Brazil face an uphill task to avoid bowing out of the tournament.

The teams have squared off against each other on four previous occasions, with Brazil winning thrice and Belgium winning only once. However this time things are a little different. Belgium's Golden generation locks horns with the resurgent Brazil who have only gotten better since the start of the tournament.

Here are the five things once should look out for in the high-octane clash.

#1 Neymar vs Eden Hazard

The two heirs to the Ballon d'Or are ready to lock horns in a crucial match

Neymar Jr. is one of the finest players in world football right now and he has provided the Selecao with the cutting edge they need, in this World Cup.

He has been Brazil's trump card by assuming the chief play-maker role and has gelled very well with his teammates, also scoring two goals so far. He deserves credit for working back to full fitness, after an injury in February drastically reduced his chances of playing in the World Cup. The Brazilian talisman would be looking to do the damage to Belgium.

Eden Hazard has been nothing short of magical in the tournament. He has bagged two goals and two assists, and he has been leading the Red Devil's charge by delivering a Man of the Match display in each of his three matches so far.

The defense-splitting runs made by Hazard terrorizes defences and he has very much become the heartbeat of the Belgian team. His consistent performances and capability to change the game in the fraction of a second, make him a really dangerous player.