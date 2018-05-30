World Cup 2018: Brazil's quest for FIFA World Cup number six

Evaluating Brazil's chances at the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Brazil dominated the World Cup Qualifiers and were the first team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup

Brazil’s only cup that counts

To a billion dreams across the entire world, Brazil enters every FIFA World Cup with expectations of nothing less than the trophy.

This World Cup will be no different. After an utterly disappointing 2014 FIFA World Cup at home, Brazil is looking for revival more than redemption. Undoubtedly, the most successful team in World Cup history, Brazil has managed to capture and sustain their fan base across countries and generations.

World Cup’s biggest disappointment was probably Brazil’s 1-7 semi-finals loss to Germany in 2014, which shall go down in time immemorial as one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history.

Brazil last won the WC in 2002

Since their 2002 triumph, the Selecao have made it to the quarter finals twice, losing to France in 2006 and The Netherlands in 2010. They could only manage to go a step further in 2014, losing to the eventual champions in the semis.

Brazil used to boast of world class players right from the time Pele played the beautiful game. Ronaldinho, Romario, Ronaldo and Rivaldo are some of the biggest global names that generations of football aficionados have grown up to.

Brazil has always celebrated their superstars and this time the nation will once more bank upon the skill and stardom of Neymar.

Brazil’s favourite, Brazil’s best bet: Neymar

Neymar - Brazil training session

Neymar’s move from Barcelona to PSG was the most expensive transfer in the world. His last World Cup was cut short in the quarter final thanks to a rash challenge in the match against Colombia.

Going into the semis, he saw his team plunge to their heaviest and their most embarrassing defeat against Germany.

In the last 4 years, the Brazilian forward has matured as a player. He is 26 now and has a steady head on his shoulders. Neymar will know exactly what the pressure and expectations are for him and his team when they take the pitch in Russia.

A plethora of superstars in the Brazilian camp

Brazil's provisional squad for FIFA World Cup 2018

Neymar will be amongst the 23 others who will share the responsibility, all of whom are capable of being a part of the starting XI for Brazil. This Brazilian side is full of world beaters. Most of them have been very influential for their club.

Starting from the goalkeepers, Roma custodian Alisson and Manchester City number one, Ederson will battle it out to take the spot in between the sticks. While Roma reached the semis of the Champions League, City won the Premier League with a whopping 100 points. Both goalies have been very influential in their team’s success this season.

David Luiz and Dani Alves have been deemed surplus to requirements but that is because Brazil already have a rock solid defence line. Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Marcelo and Danilo are the big names present in the Brazilian defence but Felipe Luis and Miranda are expected to give them a tough run for their money once the starting places are announced.

Brazil has a squad filled with world beaters

The midfield looks composed with Casemiro, Willian, Paulinho, Fred and Raphael Augusto. Paulinho’s exile to China worked well in his favour and his stint with Barcelona this season has been a revival for the player personally.

Brazil also boasts of two players who can score from anywhere on the pitch – Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho and Juventus’ Douglas Costa. The front line will glitter with the world class presence of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firminho.

All in all, coach ‘Tite’, has chosen a squad which on paper looks extremely fierce and fast. The team is extremely young and is definitely, wounded. There is no dearth of talent and this team is never short of history. Going into Russia, Brazil will be serious contenders for their sixth World Cup triumph.

Group stage Fixtures should not worry Brazil

Brazil has been placed in Group E

Brazil who are ranked second in the world, have been placed in Group E alongside World Number 6 Switzerland, Costa Rica who are ranked 25th and Serbia who are a distant 35th.

Their fixtures are incidentally in that order, Switzerland first on the June 17, Costa Rica on June 22 and Serbia on June 27. The gap between Brazil and Switzerland may just be of four places but the Selecao are a notch above the Swiss.

They have had a far more dominant qualifying campaign than Switzerland. They were the first team to qualify for Russia way back in March 2017.

Brazil however have had an indifferent Copa America campaign in 2016 where they were knocked out in the group stages which had Ecuador, Peru and Haiti in their group.

In the last four years, Brazil has fired two managers, Luis Felipe Scolari and Carlos Dunga before flourishing under Adenor Leonardo Bacchi who is fondly known as Tite.

Brazil is expected to win the group if not dominate. In the Round of 16 they could face either Mexico, Sweden or South Korea.

It is safe to say, should Brazil win their group, they should avoid the reigning World Champions, but should they slip, they might have to face expected Group F winners Germany in the Round of 16.

Even if both Brazil and Germany continue to win all their matches, an inevitable repeat semi-final clash with Germany should be on the cards. Recent history between the two sides should make this the match of the tournament.

Before the semis however, Brazil might need to overcome a tricky challenge from the Belgians who are expected to make it to the quarters without much difficulty.

What next?

Neymar will have a nation's expectations to carry

Brazil are set to play Group D participants Croatia in a friendly on June 3. Further bolstering their preparation should be World Cup spectators Austria when they meet the Brazilians in their final warm-up game on June 10.

This new Brazilian side has faced criticism since the Belo Horizonte semi-final in 2014, media has been relentless and has not always been kind. The Men in Canary Yellow know they have a job in hand to do.

Tite has steadied them through turbulence and now has prepared a side that can beat any team in the world. They have big names like Neymar, Coutinho and newly crowned Champions League winners Marcelo and Casemiro in their squad.

Above all, this team is hungry and fearless. Brazil are at least expected to make it to the semi-finals, while their own fans would settle for nothing less than gold. The big question awaits us all is whether Brazil are capable of winning the World Cup.

Do you believe Brazil will go all the way? Have your say in the comments.