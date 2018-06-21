Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA World Cup 2018: Denmark vs Australia Preview

Can the Danes make it two wins in as many games?

Benjamin Geller
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview 21 Jun 2018, 15:22 IST
92

Denmark v Australia: Group C - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Denmark v Australia: Group C - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Denmark and Australia are going to battle it out on Thursday in the World Cup Group C game to help their chances to advance to the round of 16. Australia suffered a hard-fought 2-1 loss at the hands of France. This result was not necessarily a shock to many, but the fact that Australia kept it this close is good for them. Denmark, on the other hand, ended up beating Peru in what a pretty end to end game.

The Danes had their 'keeper Kasper Schmeichel to thank for as he made a string of brilliant saves to keep his team in the lead. Even with the victory, this match is critical because it clinches a spot in the elimination stage for them.

The clash between the Aussies and Danes might very well come down to who gets the first goals. Both teams have more laid-back styles, where they defend the one goal they hope to score. In the first match, the Aussies looked like they played with nothing to lose, and almost got a draw after putting it all on the line. Denmark might try to pull off a Ronaldo and score before the ten-minute strikes so they can create a wall and defend in the box. If the Aussies can manage a tie it would be possible for them to still advance, but that would mean Denmark would have to lose their third game for them to have a serious chance.

With the game coming up the major question that needs to be answered is whether the Australians have enough to eke out a win by playing with heart like they almost did against France. 

If Denmark play their ideal game, they will win 1-0 by scoring one goal and primarily being defensive. If the Australians think they have a chance the players will hear it in the crowd, so it is the Danes responsibility to manage this and take them out of the game as early as possible. The popular pick would be to easily pick Denmark, but this game has the potential to be extremely entertaining.

FIFA WC 2018 Denmark Football Australia Football Leisure Reading
