FIFA World Cup 2018: Dropped 23-man squad

Ever explosive and talented 23 member squad who were dropped from their respective FIFA World Cup 2018 squads.

Sergio Rico has been exceptional for Sevilla FC

No matter which team you're rooting for, every single World Cup match is a rollercoaster ride, full of drama and emotions, and as the spotlight shifts to Russia, let's analyse a talented 23-man squad, that was left out from their respective national teams for this year's edition.

Goalkeepers

Sergio Rico(Spain | Sevilla), Benoit Costil(France | Bordeaux) and Ralf Fahrmann(Germany | Schalke).

The 24-year-old Sergio Rico has been Sevilla’s first choice for four seasons now and was even part of Spain's Euro 2016 campaign. However, Julen Lopetegui has gone with the veteran Pepe Reina who had an exceptional season for Napoli and the 23-year-old Kepa Arrizabalaga of Athletic Bilbao as backup keepers to David De Gea.

Following a fantastic season in Ligue 1, Bordeaux goalkeeper Benoit Costil will be extremely disappointed in missing the cut. There was little doubt over who Didier Deschamps would select as his first and second choice goalkeepers. With Hugo Lloris and Steve Mandanda filling those spots, Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper Alphonse Areola was picked ahead of Costil as the third choice for the Les Blues.

Fahrmann has been exceptional for Schalke this season and made 49 appearances in all competitions. But, for a player of his standards, Fahrmann remains uncapped for his country. Germany has a wealth of options to choose from, but this guy deserves a look-in at some point.