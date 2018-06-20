Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 early narratives from the tournament

Five interesting narratives from the opening exchanges of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Venkatesh Mishra
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 14:00 IST
235

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH4-MAR-IRI
Moroccans in despair after losing out to Iran late in the game.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia is well and truly underway and it is everything the fans expected it to be.

Plenty of action, brilliant performances, some outstanding goals, a few unexpected results, and all of this in only the first round of games.

It's the World Cup and it's only taking shape, but has been an exhilarating affair already. Here are our five interesting narratives from the biggest footballing tournament in the World:

#5 The African Heartbreaks

Football along with the joyous moments remains a game of heartbreaks. The FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia has already provided us with quite a few heartbreaking moments, unfortunately, though most of those have fallen in the way of the African sides. Four of the five African sides lost their opening games, all of those defeats coming right at the end.

Egypt who were without their star forward Salah, held Uruguay for large parts of the game, losing out to a leaping header from the Uruguayan defender Gimenez. Egypt had been very good in their display against the South American side and looked set to get a valuable point but were only left with broken hearts come the end of the match.

Similar fate followed Morocco in their tie against Iran. Morocco looked the better side for decent portions of a tight game. Captain Benatia had a good chance of putting his side ahead in the game early on. He didn’t take that and ended up paying the price as his side suffered in the end. Morocco conceded a late own goal through Bouhaddouz to lose it in the 95th minute of the game. Morocco couldn’t believe it as they ended up gifting a win to the Iranians.

Tunisia were not really given a chance of beating England in their opening game. England attacked well, Tunisia somehow managed to keep them at bay. Even managing to level it up through a penalty. Badd fate, however, struck the Tunisians too as it was Harry Kane this time in the 85th minute to win it for England. The African sides have struggled late on and have been at the receiving end of some heartbreaking results, something that has put their passage through the World Cup at a huge risk.

