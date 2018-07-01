Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA World Cup 2018: No Ronaldo versus Messi face-off is World Cup's loss

Saumin Parmar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
78   //    01 Jul 2018, 12:16 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

It was supposed to be a big night yesterday at the FIFA World Cup in Russia for a lot of reasons, and it surely was. The Round of 16 had begun, the fans had travelled to see the heavyweights in actions, and sparks flying all around amidst one question looming large on everyone’s minds. Will Messi and Ronaldo face each other in the next round?

While France versus Argentina could not provide a Lionel Messi masterpiece, Uruguay versus Portugal did not even give the slightest glimpse of a Cristiano Ronaldo special. Had Argentina and Portugal won their respective matches, the fans would have got the night of their lives probably with a Ronaldo versus Messi showdown in the next few days. The Clash of the Titans, as many would call it.

The digital and TV viewership would have reached astronomical figures, the advertisers would have sold their products at the best possible time of the year and the TRPs breaking through all-time highs. All this remains a dream for everyone – broadcasters, viewers, media, and fans.

However in a world of social media outpour and memes, what the duo deserve at the moment is a tremendous amount of respect for their show, and for leading their sides in a way only the World champions can. The duo has possibly laid their hands on everything available to play for in the World football arena, the World Cup is what they craved for, waited for.

It says so much about the greatness of these players that the 32 teams that flew down amounted to nothing when these two individuals set their foot in Russia. A stage as big as this could not hold them together, and this will be etched in the memoirs forever.

The history going forward will have an interesting tale to tell. The greatest rivals were knocked out of the tournament the same night within a matter of few hours. They were dispossessed more often than not, they were taken out more often than not, and the best of the best could not even play a pivotal role in their side’s outing before being knocked out.

They just could not dictate the terms, something that they have done as child’s play for almost a decade now. Somebody had to own it, yesterday they just couldn’t.

So the best of their generation came closer than ever of facing each other until their teams just bowed out with the blow of the final whistle. And then, we would each have had a different story to tell!

FIFA WC 2018 Argentina Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Squads
