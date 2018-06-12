FIFA World Cup 2018 Official Song: Live It Up

An in-depth look at the making of this year's Official Music Video for the World Cup in Russia

Akshaj Sinha ANALYST Feature 12 Jun 2018, 16:02 IST 304 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The 21st edition of the World Cup takes center stage in Russia for the first time

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is just a couple of days from kicking off in Russia. Players, coaches, team management and all the 32 participating nations have landed in Eastern Europe as billions of fans and viewers from all over the world get ready for the tournament.

The music video for the Official Song of the 2018 World Cup, 'Live It Up' was released on June 8, 2018, on all major music streaming services and platforms. The singer is American artist NickyJam featuring Era Istarefi along with American actor and rapper Will Smith.

The video also features the legendary Ronaldinho, who has a very short on-screen appearance where he pulls of a trick shot from his arsenal in that brief time span. Meanwhile, the video comprises of images, clips, goals and winning moments from past tournaments signifying the everlasting history of the World Cup.

Similarly, the video is also composed highlighting the importance of fans as it showcases their love and passion for the game as they play in unforeseen and neutral locations, basically, anywhere they find the place irrespective of the surroundings whether its on the streets or a building or in confined spaces as the dedication for the game drives the fans forward.

Behind The Scenes

This primarily involves the recording of the song in the studio prior to the release of the audio track on May 25, 2018. The session revolves NickyJam and Will Smith as both of them spent an enormous amount of time in perfecting their song.

The duo held multiple recordings and takes until they arrive at their desired output. The process involves audio mixing, modifications with respect to the pitch and base of the voice as a lot of attention is given to detail in their discussions with the producer of the track Diplo.

On the other hand, during the filming of the video, NickyJam and Smith took time off and held a shootout taking long-range shots while Ronaldinho amazed the pair with his skills, ball control, and trick shots that left the American singers in Awe.

Past World Cup Songs

The 'Live It Up' video has received a huge response on YouTube from over 14 million viewers as 34,000 users having disliked the video thus far while less than half a million people have liked the track and there has been a mixed response in the comments section.

This track ranks below the official songs from previous editions of the World Cup and its chances of beating some great music from recent years look highly unlikely. This is possibly due to the fact that it does not fit in ideally with the present day pop culture and is a mix of different genres and may not match the taste of a majority of the listeners.

From the feedback, the viewers have expressed their dissatisfaction over the absence of Shakira who has attracted major presence and produced quality official music for the last two editions of the World Cup.

However, Wavin' Flag by K'Naan for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa still remains one of the favorites among listeners as it has hit over 100 million viewers till date on YouTube along with one million likes. Meanwhile, Shakira's Waka Waka is the only official World Cup Song that has crossed over one billion views on YouTube.

Here are the social media posts of the trio from the set during the filming of the video: