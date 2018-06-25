Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Qualification scenarios for each of the eight groups

Which team will qualify from their groups?

Varun Devanathan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 16:12 IST
The 2018 FIFA World Cup is heading to the more exciting phase with teams having finished two matches each in the first round of the tournament. This World Cup has seen quite a few surprises and it would have upset all the calculations that the experts had made for the games.

Teams like Argentina which was considered as one of the favourites to win the tournament is on the brink of elimination and the hosts Russia which wasn't expected to win even a single match has already qualified for the Round of 16.

Germany, Brazil, France and Spain which were considered as the favourites before the tournament didn't begin their World Cup campaign in the way they would have ideally liked to. Except for Belgium, all top teams have struggled and this has made the competition even more interesting.

The World Cup has been a roller-coaster ride for a number of sides and all these teams would be trying to out different permutations and combinations to find a way as to how they can qualify for the Round of 16. Let's have a look at the qualification scenarios for all the groups.


Group A

Group A qualifiers have already been decided as both Russia and Uruguay have won both their matches and have already confirmed their place in the Round of 16.

The final leg of group matches will be played to determine as to who will top the group. Toppers of the group will have an advantage that they will face the second placed team of group B.

Russia can top the group with just a draw in its final game against Uruguay while Uruguay will have to win its final match to finish at the top of the group. Uruguay being the better-ranked team would look to win the match and go unbeaten into the Round of 16.

Uruguay will consider the match against Russia extremely important as it would prefer to avoid a Round of 16 clash with Spain and it can do that only by winning the final game

