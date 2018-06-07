Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Quirky Facts about the players in the competition

The countdown is getting closer, and as you readers get more and more impatient, we just want to keep you a bit busy

Harigovind Thoyakkat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 14:25 IST
1.22K

FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia Fever in Nepal
The fever has already begun

With only seven days left for the world's biggest show to begin, the average sports enthusiast is being overloaded with all kinds of facts, trivia, numbers and so on, those which pertain to the FIFA World Cup 2018 to be held in Russia from June 14th. We have all made our assessment of various teams, the groups, the players, even the managers and the kits, because - let's face it - there is no end to the number and kind of topics that can be discussed with reference to the Football World Cup.

Now here's another kind of list - not your usual kind - but a quirky list of some individual records that the Fifa World Cup 2018 has already made, even if it has not yet begun.

#1 The youngest player

Training session of Australian National Team in Antalya
Daniel Arzani

We all know the answer to this one, don't we? The French Starlet Kylian Mbappe has taken the world by storm with his performances for his country as well as his clubs, initially Monaco and now PSG. He has been holding center stage and garnering a lot of attention since late 2016 when he was just 17 years old. That makes him - born 20th December 1998 - aged 19 years and 5 months and a few days.

However, you're all in for a surprise, as Mbappe is NOT the youngest player to feature in this World Cup. Daniel Arzani, who features for Manchester City's sister club Melbourne City FC and for the Australian national side, is just 15 days younger than Mbappe, being born on 4th January 1999. As Australia plays in this World Cup, Daniel who is an attacking midfielder will become the youngest player of the World Cup 2018.

Former Northern Ireland and Manchester United attacking player, Norman Whiteside is the youngest player in history to make an appearance in a FIFA World Cup. During the 1982 World Cup, in Spain, Whiteside made his debut at the age of 17 years, 1 month, and 10 days in a game between Yugoslavia and Northern Ireland.


