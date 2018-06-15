FIFA World Cup 2018: Ranking the Top 5 Teams of the World Cup

These 5 teams look extremely strong

Varun Devanathan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018

The FIFA World Cup has begun and the football fever is catching up with fans in a viral manner. The fans can't wait for the action to begin and this World Cup promises to be an extremely exciting affair.

2018 World Cup seems to be amongst the most open tournaments in the recent times with a number of teams in contention for the Cup. The top teams are all evenly poised and the character of the teams might just decide the fate of the teams in this competition.

The teams will try to give their best in this quadrennial event but there are some teams who are stronger than the other. The top 5 teams especially are in a league above the rest and rating these teams might help the fans to get an idea of where their favourite team stands.

This article rates the squads on the basis of their strengths and weaknesses on paper and on the basis of how these clubs have performed in the recent past. The following are the Top 5 teams in the competition.

#5) Belgium

Belgium is one of the fairytale stories in World Football at present. From nowhere the country has produced some phenomenal talents who have displayed their skills in various leagues across the world and have started performing pretty well both for their clubs as well as their country.

These young stars have taken their game to the next level and on the back of these wonder kids, the Belgium team is punching above its weight in International matches. Belgium team is amongst the favourites to at least reach the Semifinals this time if not to go all the way.

The likes of De Bruyne, Hazard, Lukaku, Fellaini, Tony Alderwield, Courtois, and Kompany are all quality players who have been extremely successful in the Premier League and have become an integral part of their clubs.

The Midfield, in particular, looks extremely strong and definitely, this is their best chance to win the cup. One disadvantage with the Belgium side is that it has underperformed whenever the team has been tagged as the favourites which indicate that it doesn't have the ability to handle the pressure and this might prove to be costly in a competition like the World Cup.