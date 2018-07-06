FIFA World Cup 2018: Review of the Round of 16 and an insight into the Quarterfinals

The FIFA World Cup 2018 has thrown in quite a few surprises even before reaching the quarterfinal stage. It has also been one of the highest-scoring World Cups - with 56 matches played and eight still to go, the goal tally stands at an impressive 146 at par with the final tally of the 1982 World Cup and behind the final tally of only 4 previous tournaments - 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2014. Only one game so far, the group stage clash between France and Denmark, has ended up goalless.

The world saw Germany buck the trend with the champions exiting the tournament at the group stage with two unexpected defeats against Mexico and South Korea ensuring that the football world will see new champions at the end of this tournament. Croatia finally lived up to the expectations from their widely proclaimed golden generation going through the group stage without a loss and showing a lot of promise.

Uruguay, Croatia and Belgium were the only three teams to go through to the Round of 16 stage winning all of their games in the group stage. Here is how the Round of 16 clashes turned up and how they provide an insight into the quarterfinal matches.

R16 #1: Argentina vs. France

Argentina hobbled through the qualifiers and similarly through the group stage of the tournament and met an expected end against the mighty France. However, they did not go as quietly as some would have expected and in the process provided a high-scoring (4-3 in favour of France) game against France in the first Round of 16 clash. 19-year old Mbappe scored twice and earned another penalty showing promise as his team made their way through to the top eight. The game also saw two beautiful long-range goals- the first from Angel Di Maria shooting a goal from almost 40 yards out and then from Pavard whose stunning shot curled into the top left corner of the goal.

R16 #2: Uruguay vs Portugal

Uruguay took the lead with Cavani heading home a wonderful cross from Suarez. The goal, however, was not enough to see the South Americans through as they conceded for the first time in the tournament when Pepe's header evaded Muslera to equalise. Then finally Portugal were caught on the counter-attack and Cavani once again rose up to the occasion to brilliantly finish with a curling shot in the bottom corner of the net. Diego Godin, as usual, showed a lot of composure at the back and every Uruguayan player showed a lot of determination to keep out the Portugal attack. Portugal had more shots on goal than Uruguay but they were not good enough to breach the Uruguayan defence. Suarez showed much more composure in his role as he created many opportunities and saw a lot of the ball as well.

QF #1 France vs. Uruguay

Paul Pogba during a training session

France will have to work more on their defence if they are looking to keep out Suarez and Cavani. They cannot concede as they did against Argentina and expect to score as freely as they did against them. A little defensive help from the Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will come in handy for his team. Uruguay, on the other hand, have shown balanced performance in attack and defence. They will have to keep up the good work if not improve on it at the back in order to keep out the French attack and proceed in the tournament.