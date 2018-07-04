FIFA World Cup 2018, RO 16: Mbappe steals spotlight on Twitter as Ronaldo and Messi make early exit

India, 4th July 2018 : The FIFA #WorldCup 2018 has been a rip-roaring roller-coaster ride, and the round of 16 hasn’t failed to deliver on that front. With shock results and late drama forming a bulk of the narrative, football fans on Twitter can’t stop talking about the tournament. Twitter is where football happens, and the round of 16 has caught everyone’s attention on the platform.

From Russia shocking Spain, Ronaldo and Messi packing their bags early, to Mbappe stealing the spotlight, fans on Twitter have been talking about it all!

Most mentioned moments

Ronaldo and Messi are going home, so who is the greatest of them all? Try Kylian Mbappe! He stunned Argentina with his pace and goal-scoring ability. Fans on Twitter just couldn’t have enough of the 19-year old French forward @KMbappe, and his second goal against Messi and Co. was the most talked about moment of the Round of 16 on Twitter.

Most mentioned players

What do you get when two of the best players in the world make a #WorldCup exit on the same day? Heartbreak! That’s exactly the emotion that fans on Twitter expressed last Saturday, when both Argentina and Portugal were knocked out. The result was a World Cup devoid of Ronaldo and Messi, and an emotional outpouring by both sets on fans on Twitter. No surprises then that the duo became the most mentioned players on the platform for the Round of 16.

Here are the most talked about players in India on Twitter during Round 16: