Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

World Cup 2018: The rise of Belgium

The Belgian national team have the firepower to go all the way.

Georgi Terziev
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview 29 May 2018, 11:58 IST
25

FBL-BEL-WC-2018-TRAINING
Belgian national football team in training

Every tournament has its favorites to win and now it is no different. The usual suspects are Brazil, Germany, Argentina, Spain and France.

These teams have everything – good defending, powerful attack and star players that can decide a match with one genius play.

Now I want you to pay attention to one team that is also capable of winning the most prestigious trophy in the history of football. This team broke the record for goals scored in the qualifications. That’s right – Belgium.

Let’s start with the goalkeeper

Belgium v Estonia - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier
Courtois - Safe hands

Thibaut Courtois established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the game nowadays. At the age of 26 he has won Premiership twice with Chelsea and he was best goalkeeper for the 2016-17 season.

He also won Spanish La Liga with Atletico Madrid in 2014 and lost the Champions league final same year. During his stay in Atletico he also clinched UEFA Europa League and the award for best goalkeeper in Spain.


The defensive core is formed by Vincent Kompany, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Thomas Meunier

FBL-WC-2018-BEL-TRAINING
Kompany - Rock at the back

Vertonghen and Alderweireld played alongside each other at Tottenham and at Ajax back in the days. They are key players for their club and helped Tottenham to become one of the best defending teams in Premiership.

Kompany is Manchester City's captain and one of the best central defenders in the world. His strength and bravery were a key factor for the record-breaking season of his club.

Thomas Meunier is the last piece of this quartet. Since he joined PSG in the summer of 2016, he has played nearly 70 games for the French team.

He made a name for himself and is wanted by teams like Liverpool and Chelsea. With four goals and five assists this season he can cause troubles for opponents’ defence.


The midfield

FBL-WC-2018-QUALIFIER-BEL-CYP
Hazard - Maestro

The guys who give the final pass before the goal. Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne are the perfect pair for this job. Two great players who non-stop create opportunities for the strikers and also scoring goals .

The Man city man was involved in 33 goals this season – 12 goals and 21 assists, while Chelsea’s number 10 scored 17 and assisted for another 13.

They will be helped by Tottenham player Mousa Dembele, Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini and Axel Witsel who plays in China. Roberto Martinez will also use Yannick Carrasco, Nacer Chadli and Monaco’s young starlet Youri Tielemans.


The players who will be responsible for scoring goals are Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens

FBL-WC-2018-QUALIFIER-GRE-BEL
Big Rom!

Both managed to score at least 20 goals in all competitions – Lukaku found the net 27 times while Mertens did it 22. Manchester United star is very strong and his height of 1.91m makes him very dangerous in the air.

Mertens on the other hand is not so tall – he is only 1.69m but his speed and instinct are something rarely seen in football.

The Belgians will play in the last game of the group phase, which is a big advantage for them and depending on the other results they can “choose” their path.

So if they are lucky enough not to have key players missing they can easily be considered as one of the favorites for winning the World Cup.

All stats via transfermarkt

FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium Football Kevin De Bruyne Eden Hazard Roberto Martinez
Preview: Team Belgium at Russia 2018
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Most Important Players in Group G
RELATED STORY
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #38 Said...
RELATED STORY
Five Premier League stars who can win the Golden ball in...
RELATED STORY
Youngest Players In The World Cup
RELATED STORY
8 famous footballers you probably didn't know were...
RELATED STORY
5 teenagers who can take the football world by storm in...
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about Kevin De Bruyne
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
10 Thrilling Last Minute Goals At The UEFA European...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018