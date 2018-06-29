FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 3 Contenders for the Cup after the Group Stages

Varun Devanathan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 38 // 29 Jun 2018, 15:14 IST

The group stages of the World Cup 2018 is done and dusted and the business end of the competition is fast approaching. The World Cup has already seen a huge upset with the defending champions Germany being knocked out of the competition in the very first round.

This World Cup has been special because of a number of reasons but the most important reason is that the difference between the top teams and the so-called relatively weaker teams has been minimal this year.

The teams which were touted as the favourites before the competition have fared poorly in the competition and those teams which were thought to be just making the numbers have risen to the occasion and have outperformed the top teams.

Argentina just managed to scrape through to the Round of 16, Portugal was given a run for its money by Iran before it secured its qualification to the Round of 16. Spain too was held to a draw by an impressive Morocco in its final game. France played out a dull draw in the end though it managed to top the group it have struggled to shine in the competition.

With such a backdrop let's look at the top 3 contenders for the World Cup after the Group stages.

#3 Belgium

Belgium was considered as one of the dark horses of this year's tournament and the team have performed brilliantly in the competition. The team have some brilliant talents in its fold and all of them have come to the party in this competition.

Belgium began its World Cup campaign in a stunning fashion as it defeated Panama 3-0 in its opening fixture. The team continued its impressive run in the second match as well where it defeated Tunisia 5-2. The Belgium juggernaut continued in the match against England as a second string Belgium side defeated a weakened English side 1-0 and have topped their group.

The famed trio of Belgium which consists of Lukaku, Hazard and De Bruyne have been a treat to watch in this World Cup. Lukaku has combined brilliantly with both De Bruyne and Hazard and it has resulted in an abundance of goals.

Belgium is not that strong in defence but they have the ability to strike fear in opponents by scoring quickly and is, therefore, a contender for the World Cup trophy