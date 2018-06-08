Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 Brazil stars to watch out for

Here is a look at the top 5 Brazilian players that you should keep an eye on in the upcoming FIFA World Cup

Manav Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 16:25 IST
615

N
Neymar will eagerly try to lead Brazil to their sixth World Cup trophy

With the start of the FIFA World Cup 2018 under a week away, the hype surrounding the tournament sure is building up. A number of sides look extremely strong and could pose quite a claim to win the biggest and most significant trophy in world football.

Brazil are the most successful team in the tournament having won it five times; a feat that no other team has been able to match so far. Naturally, all eyes will be on them at the World Cup 2018 as they will be bolstered by the return of their superstar Neymar, who had missed the last few months of club football due to an ankle injury.

With an average squad age of 28 years and 220 days, the side will have plenty of experience to rely on. However, only 6 of their 23 players were a part of Brazil's 2014 World Cup squad and thus, the side may be relatively inexperienced on the grandest stage.

On that note, here is a look at the top 5 Brazilian stars you should look out for at this World Cup:

#5 Marquinhos

Marqu
Marquinhos will be playing his first World Cup

Position: Defender

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos will be making his first World Cup appearance next week. The 24-year-old is expected to partner PSG teammate and captain Thiago Silva at the centre of Brazil's defence.

Marquinhos has had an excellent season himself and won the domestic treble with PSG. The Brazilian has been a mainstay in his club's side and is no rookie. He is a solid presence at the back and could become the eventual successor of Thiago Silva at both club and international levels.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil Football Neymar Gabriel Jesus FIFA World Cup Squads Football Top 5/Top 10
