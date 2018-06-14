Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 goalkeepers ranked by clean sheets kept

We rank some of the goalkeepers present in Russia on the basis of clean sheets kept

Khushnood_Qadir
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 13:52 IST
3.61K

Davi<p>
David de Gea could make the FIFA World Cup 2018 his own

Goalkeeping, perhaps, is the most thankless job in football. While the strikers may miss a thousand sitters and score two, they shall be lauded, but for the goalies, it is quite the opposite. A very recent example of such bland partiality would be Loris Karius, a key player in Liverpool's run to final and also the much-publicised villain.

Goalkeepers make or break great teams. Iker Casillas, Spain's favourite hero from the 2010 World Cup victory epitomised the team's fall from grace four years later. Thus, any team with a goalkeeper who can instil doubts in the opposition's minds will have a better chance of winning the coveted cup.

Here, we try to rank the goalkeepers who will be showcasing their skills in the FIFA World Cup 2018, on the basis of clean sheets kept in the past season.

Honourable Mentions:

Leonel Moreira - Costa Rica

The Costa Rican, who plies his trade with CS Herediano in his native country, has kept the joint most clean-sheets among all the goalkeepers going to Russia this summer.

However, due to the fact that he does not play in any of top leagues in the world or his continent, coupled with the fact that he is Costa Rica's third choice behind Keylor Navas of Real Madrid, who clearly is a better keeper sees him being just an honourable mention.

He kept 24 clean sheets in 51 matches for the club and country during the 2017-18 season.

Alireza Beiranvand - Iran

Alireza is probably the best player on his team. A key member of the squad, Iran would lean heavily on him if they were to progress to the next round. However, just like Leonel Moreira, unfortunately, the mediocrity of his club side robs him of a place in our list. He has kept 23 clean sheets in just 37 matches for his club, Persepolis Tehran, in the 2017-18 season.

Also, if your other favourites have unfortunately not been included on this list, then this means they have been below par as far as clean sheets are concerned. For once, you can curse the outfield players for ruining their clean sheets.

Page 1 of 6 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Manchester United Barcelona Football David De Gea Marc-Andre ter Stegen FIFA World Cup Squads Football Top 5/Top 10
Top 5 goalkeepers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
5 Goalkeepers to watch out for this FIFA World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 10 Goalkeepers in the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 goalkeepers to watch out for in Russia
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 defensive midfielders to watch out...
RELATED STORY
World Cup Fantasy: 5 Bargain Goalkeepers
RELATED STORY
Top 5 second-choice goalkeepers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Strongest combined South American XI
RELATED STORY
5 Players To Watch This 2018 World Cup : Goalkeepers
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Full-Backs to watch out for in this...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
53' RUS SAU
2 - 0
 Russia vs Saudi Arabia
Tomorrow EGY URU 05:30 PM Egypt vs Uruguay
Tomorrow MOR IRA 08:30 PM Morocco vs Iran
Tomorrow POR SPA 11:30 PM Portugal vs Spain
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM France vs Australia
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM Argentina vs Iceland
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM Peru vs Denmark
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM Croatia vs Nigeria
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM Costa Rica vs Serbia
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM Germany vs Mexico
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM Brazil vs Switzerland
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM Sweden vs Korea Republic
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM Belgium vs Panama
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM Tunisia vs England
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM Colombia vs Japan
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM Poland vs Senegal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us