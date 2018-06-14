FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 goalkeepers ranked by clean sheets kept

We rank some of the goalkeepers present in Russia on the basis of clean sheets kept

David de Gea could make the FIFA World Cup 2018 his own

Goalkeeping, perhaps, is the most thankless job in football. While the strikers may miss a thousand sitters and score two, they shall be lauded, but for the goalies, it is quite the opposite. A very recent example of such bland partiality would be Loris Karius, a key player in Liverpool's run to final and also the much-publicised villain.

Goalkeepers make or break great teams. Iker Casillas, Spain's favourite hero from the 2010 World Cup victory epitomised the team's fall from grace four years later. Thus, any team with a goalkeeper who can instil doubts in the opposition's minds will have a better chance of winning the coveted cup.

Here, we try to rank the goalkeepers who will be showcasing their skills in the FIFA World Cup 2018, on the basis of clean sheets kept in the past season.

Honourable Mentions:

Leonel Moreira - Costa Rica

The Costa Rican, who plies his trade with CS Herediano in his native country, has kept the joint most clean-sheets among all the goalkeepers going to Russia this summer.

However, due to the fact that he does not play in any of top leagues in the world or his continent, coupled with the fact that he is Costa Rica's third choice behind Keylor Navas of Real Madrid, who clearly is a better keeper sees him being just an honourable mention.

He kept 24 clean sheets in 51 matches for the club and country during the 2017-18 season.

Alireza Beiranvand - Iran

Alireza is probably the best player on his team. A key member of the squad, Iran would lean heavily on him if they were to progress to the next round. However, just like Leonel Moreira, unfortunately, the mediocrity of his club side robs him of a place in our list. He has kept 23 clean sheets in just 37 matches for his club, Persepolis Tehran, in the 2017-18 season.

Also, if your other favourites have unfortunately not been included on this list, then this means they have been below par as far as clean sheets are concerned. For once, you can curse the outfield players for ruining their clean sheets.