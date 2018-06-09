Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 two-footed players

Some of these don't even have a stronger foot, they are that good.

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jun 2018, 01:05 IST
1.92K

Portugal v Algeria - International Friendly
Ronaldo is a player who is good with both his feet

How many times has a coach yelled at you, "Finish with your weaker foot!" Well, believe it or not, professional footballers face the same problem. Being over-dependent on the stronger foot makes one's game predictable and less effective. However, some players have found a way past it.

A select few are adept on both feet, a quality many players desire to possess in their arsenal. (Yes, you too Arjen!) It enables them to save time and pass or shoot from either side.

It makes their game less predictable and a defender has to be more alert in such situations. Players like Bernardo Silva and Arjen Robben favour one foot strongly which makes the defender's job a bit easier.

Santi Cazorla and Wesley Sneijder are two two-footed maestros who are not going to the World Cup. Here are 5 ambipedal players who will feature in Russia for the FIFA World Cup 2018.

#5 Christian Eriksen

Denmark v Germany - International Friendly
Eriksen will be Denmark's talisman in Russia

Christian Eriksen enjoyed yet another stellar league campaign for Tottenham Hotspur, in which he recorded ten goals and just as many assists. Just four of those goals came by virtue of his preferred right foot, and six were scored by his supposedly weaker left.

Goals aside, the Tottenham playmaker can pass equally well with both feet, especially the dangerous crosses which he delivers so well into the box. In the 2016-17 season also Eriksen scored more league goals with his left foot.

Eriksen will lead Denmark's World Cup campaign, just as he did in the qualifying matches. He recorded 11 goals and three assists in 12 games to book a place in Russia. If he continues that vein of form Denmark could have two feet in the knockout stages. (Yes, the pun was intended).

Page 1 of 5 Next
Contact Us Advertise with Us