FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 unbelievable things that happened at the World Cup

Saumin Parmar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 59 // 23 Jul 2018, 11:58 IST

The biggest sporting event on earth, FIFA World Cup 2018 drew to close in a fitting finale. France was amongst one of the favorites to take the prize home, they were certainly not the clear choices with Germany, Brazil, Spain, and Argentina in the fray.

Every single moment of the World Cup was played with great passion and dedication by all the teams. Amazing goals, easy misses, penalties, cards, fights, drama, VAR etc. made it a treat to watch for the fans and the viewers alike. Not to forget, the referees did have a tough time officiating the matches.

The month-long tournament produced a lot of unbelievable moments on the field, in the form of individual brilliance or bloopers, or in the form of wins and losses. The ones that were expected to go a lot ahead could not even clear the initial hurdles, while the ones who were not rated highly enough ended up playing the finals. Here’s a take on the possible top five.

5 - Russia reaches the quarter-finals

Russia was undeniably the surprise package of the tournament. The character they displayed in every single match was a treat to watch. They went past every opponent in a convincing fashion and finally bowed down to Croatia in the quarter-finals.

They started off their campaign with a crushing 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia and came second behind Uruguay to advance into the Round of 16, where they ousted World Cup contenders Spain 4-3 on penalties. They finally lost to 3-4 to Croatia in the quarter-finals but not without taking the match again to the penalties. The team surely gave their fans a lot to cheer about.

